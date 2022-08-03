Supercars shares change hands

Listen to this article

Around half of what is generally known as the Australian Racing Group portion of the shareholding, which was acquired as part of the takeover from Archer Capital last year, he been sold off.

ARG co-owners Garry and Barry Rogers, and Brian Boyd, were late additions to the successful bid for RACE to purchase Supercars from Archer, and were collectively understood to hold roughly 30 per cent, which unofficially sat under the ARG banner.

Barry Rogers confirmed to Motorsport.com that it is Boyd's shares, not the Rogers' shares, that have been sold at this point.

The sale of the shares comes following a tumultuous period in relations between ARG and RACE.

ARG is known to be disgruntled over the lack of cohesion between Supercars and ARG's suite of categories, which includes TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters and Trans Am.

That was highlighted by a recent decision by Triple Eight to ban Shane van Gisbergen from competing in Trams Am, which is thought to have come following pressure from Supercars itself.

The tension was then heightened by a recent foreign takeover bid from Belgian media company FanTech, which was turned down by the Supercars board.

Garry and Barry Rogers were later publicly critical of the decision not to sell.

That was despite some details of the bid being unclear, including whether FanTech had the funding ready to go, or needed to raise capital.

RACE is yet to formally confirm that the shares have been sold, while the identity of the buyer is also unclear, although sources have suggested it is among the existing shareholders.