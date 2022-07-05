Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Anderson adamant superlicence was granted

Bathurst 1000 hopeful Michael Anderson is adamant he was granted a superlicence by Motorsport Australia before announcing his wildcard programme.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Anderson adamant superlicence was granted
Listen to this article

The Anderson Motorsport-run wildcard has been thrust into doubt today by news that the 37-year-old is set to be refused a Supercars superlicence by Motorsport Australia.

There are also question marks over whether Supercars will accept the entry, regardless of Anderson's licence status, due to conditions such as a high-profile co-driver potentially not being met.

These doubts come despite the original announcement of the programme confirming that both Motorsport Australia and Supercars had signed off on the entry with Anderson as one of the drivers.

Motorsport Australia confirmed earlier today that Anderson doesn't hold a superlicence, however Anderson is adamant that isn't the case.

He says he has emails and a hard copy licence from Motorsport Australia that proves his application was granted before the announcement was made.

"Basically, what I can say is that I've got a superlicence in my hand," Anderson told Motorsport.com.

"A plastic card from Motorsport Australia with superlicence on it."

Motorsport Australia has now clarified its stance, confirming that a provision of a superlicence was granted until alleged 'incorrect information' in the application was questioned.

That has led to any provisional licence being revoked.

"Once it was discovered that incorrect information about his racing history was provided in the application, we withdrew the provision of a superlicence," a Motorsport Australia spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

Anderson told Motorsport.com that talks are ongoing with Motorsport Australia about rectifying the issue.

