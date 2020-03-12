Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 2 in
00 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Albert Park / Practice report

Albert Park Supercars: Whincup tops shortened first practice

shares
comments
Albert Park Supercars: Whincup tops shortened first practice
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 1:51 AM

Red Bull Holden driver Jamie Whincup topped a shortened opening Supercars practice session at the Australian Grand Prix.

Almost a third of the half-hour session was lost to a red flag, caused by Scott Pye rolling to a stop with an electrical fault after 12 minutes.

To that point both Whincup and teammate van Gisbergen had only run the hard compound Dunlop, which left them sitting 13th and 14th respectively.

They then jumped to the top with a soft tyre run at the flag, Whincup's 1m56.419s edging van Gisbergen by just under two tenths.

Lee Holdsworth was third fastest, the Tickford driver leading a gaggle of Mustangs that used the soft tyre early in the session.

That included Jack Le Brocq, Andre Heimgartner and Will Davison, while Fabian Coulthard's seventh spot came thanks to a soft tyre run after the red flag.

Rick Kelly was eighth, Chaz Mostert the third-best of the Holdens, and best of the hard tyre runners, in ninth.

Scott McLaughlin, meanwhile, finished up 13th on the times after aborting a final lap that was purple in the first sector and green in the second.

A second 30-minute practice will follow at 1:35pm local time.

 

Next article
Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Previous article

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
19:55
11:55
Practice 2
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
21:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
00:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:10
10:10
Race 1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:50
13:50
Race 2
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
12:00
Race 3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:20
15:20
Race 4
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
20:55
12:55
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears

42m
2
Formula 1

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

3
Formula 1

Carey in crisis talks to save Vietnam GP amid Covid-19 outbreak

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

21m

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Whincup tops shortened first practice
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: Whincup tops shortened first practice

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park
VASC

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park

Australian GP cans autograph sessions, selfies
F1

Australian GP cans autograph sessions, selfies

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
VASC

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.