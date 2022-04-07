Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale tops crash-affected practice Next / Ex-Supercars star driving F1 medical car
Supercars / Albert Park Practice report

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen lowers practice record

Shane van Gisbergen lowered the Albert Park lap record by almost two seconds in the second Supercars practice session.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen lowers practice record
Listen to this article

The Kiwi left his run late in in the second-half hour session, jumping to the top at the flag with a 1m44.838s.

That was the best part of two seconds faster than Anton De Pasquale's benchmark in the first session as the Supercars field adapts to the new-look Albert Park layout.

Van Gisbergen's lap edged James Courtney by just 0.08s, the veteran having led the way for much of the session.

He did improve on his final run to be one of just two drivers to dip into the 1m44s bracket.

Chaz Mostert was third fastest after a quiet first session followed by Dick Johnson Racing pair De Pasquale and Will Davison.

Rookie Thomas Randle was an impressive sixth despite running wide at the last corner on his first lap.

Scott Pye and Nick Percat were next while Jake Kostecki rounded out a good session for Tickford with the ninth fastest time.

Cam Waters was the only Tickford car not to make the Top 10, his best time only good enough for 14th and he battled with brake issues.

There are two qualifying sessions to come today which will determine the grids for Races 1 and 2.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race Albert Park
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race

Albert Park S5000: Mawson wins Race 1 thriller S5000 – Albert Park
Other open wheel

Albert Park S5000: Mawson wins Race 1 thriller

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
