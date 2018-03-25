Global
Supercars Albert Park Race report

Albert Park Supercars: Reynolds wins final race

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
25/03/2018 03:41

Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds chalked up his first solo race victory since joining Erebus Motorsport at Albert Park.

 Reynolds made the most of polesitter Jamie Whincup making a slow getaway, beating the Red Bull Holden into the first corner and taking the lead.

With no pitstops to complicate matters, Reynolds simply had to hold off Nick Percat – who also got by Whincup on Lap 1 – to secure his first solo race win since joining Erebus.

"It was a good race," said Reynolds.

"I got a good start and kind of just led the race from there.

"Everything went to plan, there were no dramas, and from the battle we had yesterday in the weather, dry conditions, it’s a good way to finish."

Percat came home second, followed by Whincup, who secured the inaugural Larry Perkins Trophy on aggregate points.

"It’s sweet and sour at the moment," said the reigning champion.

"Just being honest I’m filthy at myself for a shocking fourth race. I just muffed the start but hey, to grab the Larry Perkins Trophy is obviously a good job, the best job over the weekend, so we’ll take that."

Chaz Mostert came home fourth, while Scott Pye, who yesterday broke through for a first Supercars win, capped off a good weekend with fifth.

The Penske Ford duo were next, Scott McLaughlin holding off Fabian Coulthard.

In terms of the championship, Shane van Gisbergen moved all the way up to 13th from the back of the grid to retain the points lead. Reynolds is second, 49 points behind the Kiwi, followed by Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup, still recovering from a poor opening weekend in Adelaide, sits sixth, 107 points behind his teammate.

Race Results:

Cla#DriverCarGap
1 9 australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB -
2 8 australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1.0079
3 1 australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1.9105
4 55 australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 2.9224
5 2 australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 3.5400
6 12 new_zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 4.2630
7 17 new_zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 4.7582
8 23 australia Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 5.1488
9 33 australia Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 5.4902
10 230 australia Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 5.8492
11 14 australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 6.3192
12 888 australia Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 6.6644
13 97 new_zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 6.9848
14 7 new_zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 7.4465
15 99 australia Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 8.4857
16 78 switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 9.6732
17 5 australia Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 9.7406
18 6 australia Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 10.5829
19 56 new_zealand Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 10.6478
20 35 australia Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 11.4743
21 21 australia Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 11.4815
22 19 australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 12.1437
23 18 australia Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 2 laps
  34 australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB  
  15 australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima  
  25 australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Track Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
Drivers David Reynolds
Article type Race report
