Albert Park Supercars: Reynolds wins final race

Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds chalked up his first solo race victory since joining Erebus Motorsport at Albert Park.

Reynolds made the most of polesitter Jamie Whincup making a slow getaway, beating the Red Bull Holden into the first corner and taking the lead.

With no pitstops to complicate matters, Reynolds simply had to hold off Nick Percat – who also got by Whincup on Lap 1 – to secure his first solo race win since joining Erebus.

"It was a good race," said Reynolds.

"I got a good start and kind of just led the race from there.

"Everything went to plan, there were no dramas, and from the battle we had yesterday in the weather, dry conditions, it’s a good way to finish."

Percat came home second, followed by Whincup, who secured the inaugural Larry Perkins Trophy on aggregate points.

"It’s sweet and sour at the moment," said the reigning champion.

"Just being honest I’m filthy at myself for a shocking fourth race. I just muffed the start but hey, to grab the Larry Perkins Trophy is obviously a good job, the best job over the weekend, so we’ll take that."

Chaz Mostert came home fourth, while Scott Pye, who yesterday broke through for a first Supercars win, capped off a good weekend with fifth.

The Penske Ford duo were next, Scott McLaughlin holding off Fabian Coulthard.

In terms of the championship, Shane van Gisbergen moved all the way up to 13th from the back of the grid to retain the points lead. Reynolds is second, 49 points behind the Kiwi, followed by Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup, still recovering from a poor opening weekend in Adelaide, sits sixth, 107 points behind his teammate.

Race Results: