Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Whincup split first two poles

Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup have taken a pole each for the first two points-paying Supercars races at Albert Park.
The first two segments of a rapid-fire four-part qualifying session were dominated by title heavyweights McLaughlin and Whincup, the Penske Ford driver taking the Race 1 pole before Triple Eight's Whincup hit back in the Race 2 session.
McLaughlin led a Penske one-two in the first 10-minute session, winding up a whopping 0.3s over teammate Fabian Coulthard, with Whincup just a further 0.05s further back in third.
There was then a long stretch back to the Chaz Mostert in fourth, the Tickford driver seven-tenths off pole.
Shane van Gisbergen was fifth, ahead of David Reynolds and Nick Percat.
Scott Pye was the best of the Walkinshaw Commodores in eighth – 12 spots better than teammate James Courtney – with Cam Waters and Garth Tander rounding out the Top 10.
In the second 10-minute session Whincup was the man to beat, effectively matching his Q1 time while the rest of the frontrunners went slower.
That meant a narrow 0.8s pole over McLaughlin, with Coulthard a further three-tenths adrift in third.
Waters capped off a solid pair of sessions with fourth, with Percat made up two spots on Q1 with fifth.
Nissan Motorsport enjoyed a significantly improved second session, going from having no Altimas in the Top 10 to getting Michael Caruso up in sixth for the second race.
Reynolds dropped one spot in Q2 to qualify eighth, while Mostert slipped back to ninth.
Mark Winterbottom was 10th, while Pye slipped out of the Top 10 and dropped to 14th. He still did better than teammate Courtney, who was just 24th fastest.
Craig Lowndes was 26th and last in the second session, having been held up on his crucial quick lap by James Golding.
Qualifying 1
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'54.6016
|2
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'54.9313
|3
|1
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'54.9782
|4
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.3096
|5
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.3149
|6
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.3205
|7
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.3571
|8
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.4792
|9
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.5424
|10
|33
|Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.6453
|11
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.6571
|12
|18
|Lee Holdsworth
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.9581
|13
|99
|Anton de Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.9747
|14
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|1'56.1152
|15
|5
|Mark Winterbottom
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'56.1568
|16
|230
|Will Davison
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'56.1739
|17
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.3194
|18
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|1'56.4009
|19
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.4169
|20
|25
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.7087
|21
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|1'56.7400
|22
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.8673
|23
|56
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'57.0846
|24
|23
|Michael Caruso
|Nissan Altima
|1'57.5446
|25
|21
|Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'57.7028
|26
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Falcon FG X
|2'10.8889
Qualifying 2
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|km/h
|1
|1
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'54.9974
|166.010
|2
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.0856
|165.883
|3
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.3880
|165.448
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.5720
|165.185
|5
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.5827
|165.170
|6
|23
|Michael Caruso
|Nissan Altima
|1'55.5920
|165.156
|7
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.5938
|165.154
|8
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.6296
|165.103
|9
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.6387
|165.090
|10
|5
|Mark Winterbottom
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'55.8123
|164.842
|11
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.8338
|164.811
|12
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|1'55.9129
|164.699
|13
|230
|Will Davison
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'56.0022
|164.572
|14
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.0092
|164.562
|15
|18
|Lee Holdsworth
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.1056
|164.426
|16
|99
|Anton de Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.2864
|164.170
|17
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|1'56.2886
|164.167
|18
|21
|Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.4050
|164.003
|19
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.4381
|163.956
|20
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.5009
|163.868
|21
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|1'56.7025
|163.585
|22
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'56.7122
|163.571
|23
|25
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.9112
|163.293
|24
|33
|Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.9992
|163.170
|25
|56
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'57.0642
|163.079
|26
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'57.0812
|163.056