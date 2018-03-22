Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Whincup split first two poles

Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup have taken a pole each for the first two points-paying Supercars races at Albert Park.

The first two segments of a rapid-fire four-part qualifying session were dominated by title heavyweights McLaughlin and Whincup, the Penske Ford driver taking the Race 1 pole before Triple Eight's Whincup hit back in the Race 2 session.

McLaughlin led a Penske one-two in the first 10-minute session, winding up a whopping 0.3s over teammate Fabian Coulthard, with Whincup just a further 0.05s further back in third.

There was then a long stretch back to the Chaz Mostert in fourth, the Tickford driver seven-tenths off pole.

Shane van Gisbergen was fifth, ahead of David Reynolds and Nick Percat.

Scott Pye was the best of the Walkinshaw Commodores in eighth – 12 spots better than teammate James Courtney – with Cam Waters and Garth Tander rounding out the Top 10.

In the second 10-minute session Whincup was the man to beat, effectively matching his Q1 time while the rest of the frontrunners went slower.

That meant a narrow 0.8s pole over McLaughlin, with Coulthard a further three-tenths adrift in third.

Waters capped off a solid pair of sessions with fourth, with Percat made up two spots on Q1 with fifth.

Nissan Motorsport enjoyed a significantly improved second session, going from having no Altimas in the Top 10 to getting Michael Caruso up in sixth for the second race.

Reynolds dropped one spot in Q2 to qualify eighth, while Mostert slipped back to ninth.

Mark Winterbottom was 10th, while Pye slipped out of the Top 10 and dropped to 14th. He still did better than teammate Courtney, who was just 24th fastest.

Craig Lowndes was 26th and last in the second session, having been held up on his crucial quick lap by James Golding.

Qualifying 1

Qualifying 2