Supercars Albert Park Breaking news

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Whincup split first two poles

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
22/03/2018 06:21

Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup have taken a pole each for the first two points-paying Supercars races at Albert Park.

The first two segments of a rapid-fire four-part qualifying session were dominated by title heavyweights McLaughlin and Whincup, the Penske Ford driver taking the Race 1 pole before Triple Eight's Whincup hit back in the Race 2 session.

McLaughlin led a Penske one-two in the first 10-minute session, winding up a whopping 0.3s over teammate Fabian Coulthard, with Whincup just a further 0.05s further back in third.

There was then a long stretch back to the Chaz Mostert in fourth, the Tickford driver seven-tenths off pole.

Shane van Gisbergen was fifth, ahead of David Reynolds and Nick Percat.

Scott Pye was the best of the Walkinshaw Commodores in eighth – 12 spots better than teammate James Courtney – with Cam Waters and Garth Tander rounding out the Top 10.

In the second 10-minute session Whincup was the man to beat, effectively matching his Q1 time while the rest of the frontrunners went slower.

That meant a narrow 0.8s pole over McLaughlin, with Coulthard a further three-tenths adrift in third.

Waters capped off a solid pair of sessions with fourth, with Percat made up two spots on Q1 with fifth.

Nissan Motorsport enjoyed a significantly improved second session, going from having no Altimas in the Top 10 to getting Michael Caruso up in sixth for the second race.

Reynolds dropped one spot in Q2 to qualify eighth, while Mostert slipped back to ninth.

Mark Winterbottom was 10th, while Pye slipped out of the Top 10 and dropped to 14th. He still did better than teammate Courtney, who was just 24th fastest.

Craig Lowndes was 26th and last in the second session, having been held up on his crucial quick lap by James Golding.

Qualifying 1

ClaDriverCarTime
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'54.6016
2 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'54.9313
3 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.9782
4 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.3096
5 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3149
6 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3205
7 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3571
8 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.4792
9 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.5424
10 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.6453
11 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.6571
12 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.9581
13 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.9747
14 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'56.1152
15 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.1568
16 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.1739
17 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.3194
18 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'56.4009
19 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.4169
20 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.7087
21 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'56.7400
22 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.8673
23 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'57.0846
24 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'57.5446
25 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.7028
26 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 2'10.8889

Qualifying 2

ClaDriverCarTimekm/h
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.9974 166.010
2 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.0856 165.883
3 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.3880 165.448
4 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.5720 165.185
5 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5827 165.170
6 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'55.5920 165.156
7 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5938 165.154
8 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.6296 165.103
9 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.6387 165.090
10 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.8123 164.842
11 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.8338 164.811
12 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'55.9129 164.699
13 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.0022 164.572
14 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.0092 164.562
15 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.1056 164.426
16 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.2864 164.170
17 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'56.2886 164.167
18 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.4050 164.003
19 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.4381 163.956
20 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.5009 163.868
21 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'56.7025 163.585
22 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.7122 163.571
23 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.9112 163.293
24 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.9992 163.170
25 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'57.0642 163.079
26 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.0812 163.056
