Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Whincup lock out poles

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Fabian Coulthard, DJR Team Penske Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering, Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Fabian Coulthard, DJR Team Penske Ford
Mark Winterbottom, Tickford Racing Ford
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
Michael Caruso, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
23/03/2018 03:39

Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup completed their clean-sweep of the Albert Park poles by topping a session each again this morning.

McLaughlin and Whincup already secured a pole position each from yesterday's two 10-minute sessions, the DJR Team Penske driver on top in the Race 1 session, before Whincup struck back for the Race 2 pole.

The title favourites were back to the same tricks today, McLaughlin comfortably charging to pole for Race 3 with a 1m55.157s, before Whincup made the best of the second 10-minute session to bag the Race 4 pole with a 1m55.477s.

That means McLaughlin will start today's first race and tomorrow's third race from pole, while reigning champion Whincup will lead the field away in Race 2 tomorrow and Race 4 on Sunday.

Unlike yesterday, however, neither were able to secure a front-row start for both races. Whincup will start Race 3 from fourth, while McLaughlin was just ninth fastest in Race 4 qualifying, having failed to nail his crucial first lap.

Nick Percat was the most consistent of the two sessions today, the Brad Jones Racing driver grabbing second for Race 3 and third for Race 4.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Scott Pye was impressive as well, taking a third and a fifth from the two sessions.

David Reynolds found gains for the second session, jumping from ninth first time around to second for Race 4. Tim Slade went the other way, qualifying fifth for Race 3 but just 13th for Race 4.

Chaz Mostert was sixth fastest in the Race 3 session before leaving his run very late to grab fourth for Race 4, while Fabian Coulthard ended up with a seventh and a sixth.

The biggest shock of the two sessions was Shane van Gisbergen, the points leader just 17th in the first session, before slumping to the very back of the field without a representative lap in the second after sliding off-track on his final run.

Cam Waters was another shock omission from the Top 20 for Race 3, winding up way down in 22nd. He only managed to improve to 15th a second time around.

James Courtney's difficult weekend continued, failing to trouble teammate Pye on his way to a 11th and a 25th.

Mark Winterbottom failed to make the Top 10 for either race either, with a 12th and a 14th.

Race 3

ClaDriverCarTime
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.1576
2 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3121
3 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.4181
4 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5744
5 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5841
6 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.6534
7 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.7604
8 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'55.7936
9 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.8202
10 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.8516
11 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.9946
12 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.0122
13 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.0816
14 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.1326
15 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'56.1449
16 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'56.1778
17 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.3884
18 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'56.5177
19 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.6207
20 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.6627
21 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.6871
22 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.8657
23 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.9542
24 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.0785
25 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'57.1634
26 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'57.3529

Race 4

ClaDriverCarTime
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.4777
2 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5330
3 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5726
4 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.5825
5 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.7679
6 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.8967
7 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'55.9745
8 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.9877
9 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'55.9927
10 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.9948
11 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.0082
12 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.1351
13 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.1409
14 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.2174
15 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'56.2405
16 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'56.2950
17 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'56.4759
18 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.4871
19 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'56.8815
20 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'57.0245
21 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.2643
22 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'57.3489
23 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.6625
24 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'58.4219
25 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 2'15.2034
26 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB
