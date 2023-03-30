Subscribe
Albert Park Supercars: Heimgartner edges Practice 2

Andre Heimgartner pipped Anton De Pasquale by 0.02s in the second and final Supercars practice session at Albert Park.

The second half-hour hit-out for the day featured just 23 of the 25 cars thanks to a crash-affected first practice earlier today.

Both Tim Slade and Shane van Gisbergen were sidelined by their respective crashes with crews continuing to repair their cars ahead of qualifying and the opening race later today.

Out on track the focus in Practice 2 moved quickly to the super soft control tyre, Broc Feeney going fastest with a 1m48.046s on his first run.

The likes of Will Davison and Will Brown then moved into the 1m48s bracket, before Cam Waters shifted the benchmark to a 1m47.917s right at the midway point of the session.

That time stood until a short happy hour in the closing minutes as more drivers sampled the super soft compound.

First it was De Pasquale went that fastest with a 1m47.891s, before he was pipped by Heimgartner's 1m47.870s right at the flag.

Heimgartner's time was right on three seconds slower than van Gisbergen's best practice time in the Gen2 cars in 2022.

"In that one we made some good progress," said Heimgartner.

"We were really struggling on my first run on those green softs, and then made a change and it transformed the car on the same, used tyre and went quickest."

Waters held on for third while Feeney's early time was good enough for fourth at the end of the session.

James Courtney was fifth fastest from David Reynolds and Practice 1 pacesetter Mark Winterbottom, while Will Brown led the way for Erebus in eighth.

Nick Percat and Thomas Randle rounded out the best 10.

Chaz Mostert was a surprise omission from the 10, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver tagging the wall at Turn 8 on this last run.

Not improving meant he finished up 14th heading into qualifying.

The first of two back-to-back qualifying sessions kicks off at 2:45pm local time.

