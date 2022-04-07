Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park Next / Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen lowers practice record
Supercars / Albert Park Practice report

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale tops crash-affected practice

Anton De Pasquale topped a crash-affected opening Supercars practice session at Albert Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale tops crash-affected practice
Listen to this article

The resurfaced, re-profiled Albert Park circuit proved quite a challenge for the Supercars field, with the likes of Tickford pair Thomas Randle and James Courtney having moments early in the session.

However it was Triple Eight rookie Broc Feeney that got caught out to the greatest extent when he slid the #88 Holden into the wall at Turn 5.

He was able to limp the broken car back to the pits, however repairs to the barrier meant a significant portion of the session was lost to a red flag.

At the point of the red flag it was the Dick Johnson Racing pair of Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale that were leading the way.

There was a small re-shuffle once the session finally got going again, with De Pasquale grabbing top spot with a 1m46.601s at the flag.

That was more than seven seconds faster than the lap record set on the old Albert Park layout by Scot McLaughlin in 2019.

"It's cool, really fun," said De Pasquale of the new layout.

"There's a lot of cool changes from a driver's point of view when you're trying to get a lap time. You're on the edge, so it's really cool. We'll see how the racing is."

Points leader Shane van Gisbergen managed to split the DJR Mustangs on his final run, with Davison shuffled back to third.

David Reynolds was fourth fastest followed by Brad Jones Racing pair Macauley Jones and Andre Heimgartner.

Lee Holdsworth was seventh ahead of Tim Slade, Garry Jacobson and Bryce Fullwood.

 

shares
comments
Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park
Previous article

Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park
Next article

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen lowers practice record

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen lowers practice record
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race Albert Park
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race

Albert Park S5000: Mawson wins Race 1 thriller S5000 – Albert Park
Other open wheel

Albert Park S5000: Mawson wins Race 1 thriller

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race
Supercars Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins wild opening race

Albert Park Supercars: DJR drivers share remaining poles
Supercars Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: DJR drivers share remaining poles

Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps

Albert Park Supercars: Reynolds, Davison split poles
Supercars Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Reynolds, Davison split poles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.