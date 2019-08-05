Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Aero change for Supercars Nissan

shares
comments
Aero change for Supercars Nissan
By:
Aug 5, 2019, 4:15 AM

The Nissan Altima will run an updated aero package for the remainder of the 2019 Supercars season.

Kelly Racing has successfully lobbied to update the Altima's aero, presenting CFD analysis, which was validated during last week's ride day at Queensland Raceway, to the Supercars Commission.

The proposed changes have now been approved, with the four Altimas set to run a shorter front undertray and a higher Gurney flap on the rear wing in a bid to shift the aero balance to the rear.

"We're pretty happy with what we've been able to do to the car," said Kelly Racing team owner Todd Kelly.

"We're not expecting to jump up 10 spots on the grid but it'll certainly be a little bit better than what we've had and more importantly a little bit more tuneable."

Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess added: "Kelly Racing asked for more time before making an adjustment and obviously we want them to make a positive adjustment.

"It hopefully offers more of a workable platform for the drivers and engineers, opening up the set-up window."

It's the second aero change this season for the Altima, which underwent re-homologation at the end of last year.

It also follows aero adjustments to the Mustang and the Commodore, amid an ongoing search for parity sparked by Ford's new-for-2019 racer.

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
