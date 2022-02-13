Adelaide could host 2022 Supercars finale

Listen to this article

Opposition leader Peter Malinauskas has promised that, if successful at the polls this March, the axed Adelaide street race will indeed take place this year.

A December 1-4 date has been earmarked for the revival of the 500, which means it would take over from the Sydney SuperNight as the season finale.

Sydney has already been bumped up to the season-opening slot due to the postponement of the Newcastle 500.

That means there is currently no confirmed season finale, with Supercars thought to be keen to avoid a straight swap between Sydney and Newcastle, as the Newcastle event will be the season opener in 2023.

The Adelaide 500 was set to become the season finale in 2021, only for it to be axed by current premier Steven Marshall and the incumbent Liberal party in October 2020.

Malinauskas immediately made the revival of the event part of his campaign, signing a memorandum of understanding with Supercars to bring it back if elected.

"When Steven Marshall axed the Adelaide 500, I pledged Labor would bring it back if elected," said Malinauskas.

"Today’s announcement shows that pledge will be delivered this year.

"If Labor wins next month’s state election, we will see Supercars returning to the streets of Adelaide before the end of the year.

"The return of the Adelaide 500 would deliver a much-needed boost to CBD hotels, cafes, restaurants, bars and the city economy more broadly.

"The return of the Adelaide 500 is a key plank of my plan for the future of major events in South Australia."

Most of the government-owned infrastructure for the street circuit has been sold off since its axing, which means Supercars will have to provide its own street circuit 'kit' if the event is revived.

The Supercars-owned temporary circuit facilities are already used for the Newcastle and Gold Coast events.

"We have made no secret that we would love to be back racing on the streets of Adelaide," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

"The Adelaide 500 has played such an important part in making Supercars what it is today, and we are excited about bringing the event back for our fans."

Former Adelaide 500 winner and native South Aussie Nick Percat welcomed this latest pledge from the opposition government.

"This event is the reason so many of us began racing, there is simply nothing like the Adelaide 500," said the new Walkinshaw Andretti United recruit.

"Everyone is passionate about the event and wants it back on the calendar.

"It’s pretty amazing to see how much South Australian fans have got behind the event and I hope we are back here racing in December."

Supercars team owned Brad Jones added: "Supercars back on the streets of Adelaide again this year would be a clear highlight of the season.

"Adelaide provides a very demanding circuit, huge crowds, and non-stop entertainment for the fans

"As a driver I loved racing there, the fans are so engaging. It’s such a great spectacle and solely missed from our current calendar.

"As a team owner it’s among the best of the best and with the right team behind it again it will be a brilliant end to the season."