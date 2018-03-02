Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Adelaide Practice report

Adelaide 500: Whincup tops practice, McLaughlin shunts

0 shares
Adelaide 500: Whincup tops practice, McLaughlin shunts
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
02/03/2018 12:23

Jamie Whincup topped the opening practice session of the Supercars season in Adelaide, while Scott McLaughlin was third fastest despite hitting the wall.

It was all Triple Eight in the first part of the session, Shane van Gisbergen leading the way early on with a 1m21.240s before Craig Lowndes and Whincup both dipped under the 1m21s mark with a 1m20.924s and a 1m20.833s respectively.

Whincup's time stayed on top until the final three minutes when Cam Waters and McLaughlin both improved. The reigning champion was able to respond, though, re-claiming P1 with a 1m20.187s on his final run.

"It's a good way to start the year," said Whincup.

"We've done some pretty big work over the break on the mechanical side of things, so we're in a good place to start the weekend.

"We just kept it calm, put a new set of tyres on, and the car felt good."

Mark Winterbottom ended up second fastest, making up 16 spots at the flag with a 1m20.376s to split title favourites Whincup and McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, had a troubled run to third fastest thanks to an excursion into the Turn 4 wall midway through the session. That led to a lengthy stint in the garage, before the Kiwi got going again with 10 minutes to run and blasted to the top end of the times with a 1m20.564s.

"We bowled around on an old tyre so it was hard to get a feel, and the track is quite slippery," said McLaughlin.

"I felt like we were very high all session. We were just trying to get a bit more feel in the rear. I feel like the tyre grip was definitely hurting us at [the] point [of the crash].

"When we fixed that up, it was great."

Shane van Gisbergen finished up fourth fastest, despite going purple in the first two sectors on his final run. In the end a small moment through Turn 8 was enough to cost him top spot.

Will Davison was the surprise of the session, going fifth quickest in the 23Red Racing Ford to edge out Waters by 0.04s.

James Courtney was the leading Walkinshaw Holden in seventh, ahead of Tim Slade, Lowndes, and Scott Pye.

Elsewhere in the field Richie Stanaway was the best of the rookies, going 16th fastest to end up third-best of the Tickford Fords. Teammate Chaz Mostert failed to make any late gains, finishing up down in 19th.

Nissan endured a difficult start to the new season as well, Michael Caruso the best of the Altimas in 13th.

PosDriverCarTimeGapInterval
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.1622    
2 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.3768 0.2146 0.2146
3 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.5649 0.4027 0.1881
4 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.6734 0.5112 0.1085
5 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.6995 0.5373 0.0261
6 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.7375 0.5753 0.0380
7 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.8376 0.6754 0.1001
8 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.9106 0.7484 0.0730
9 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.9241 0.7619 0.0135
10 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.9696 0.8074 0.0455
11 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.0069 0.8447 0.0373
12 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.1047 0.9425 0.0978
13 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'21.1238 0.9616 0.0191
14 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'21.1599 0.9977 0.0361
15 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'21.1746 1.0124 0.0147
16 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.2145 1.0523 0.0399
17 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.2512 1.0890 0.0367
18 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.3131 1.1509 0.0619
19 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.3505 1.1883 0.0374
20 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.5815 1.4193 0.2310
21 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.7646 1.6024 0.1831
22 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.8386 1.6764 0.0740
23 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.8715 1.7093 0.0329
24 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'22.4461 2.2839 0.5746
25 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'22.8772 2.7150 0.4311
26 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'22.9076 2.7454 0.0304
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Track Adelaide Street Circuit
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Supercars main page