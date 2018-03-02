Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen edges provisional pole, Whincup in the wall

It was a qualifying session of contrasting fortunes for the Red Bull Holden squad in Adelaide, with Shane van Gisbergen grabbing provisional pole while Jamie Whincup ended up in the wall.

Van Gisbergen will run last in tomorrow's Top 10 Shootout after topping this afternoon's 20-minute qualifying session with a last-gasp lap.

Teammate Whincup, however, is lucky to have bagged a Shootout spot at all after hitting the wall hard at Turn 8 on his final flying lap.

His shunt, which came after he'd set the fastest first sector, sparked a red flag which meant the reigning champion was robbed of his quickest lap to that point. Luckily that only dropped him to ninth, meaning he'll have another chance to fight for pole tomorrow.

It was a pair of Tickford Fords that set the early pace, Mark Winterbottom on top after the first five minutes before Mostert went fastest shortly afterwards with a 1m20.593s.

At the midway point of the 20-minute session the Red Bull Holdens made their move, Jamie Whincup going fastest with a 1m20.470s while Shane van Gisbergen slotted into third with a 1m20.613s.

Seconds later McLaughlin jumped them all, making his first appearance at the top with a 1m20.247s.

Mostert looked set to join the party at the same time with two purple sectors – only for a red flag caused by Jack Le Brocq tagging the wall at Turn 8 to render his lap invalid.

The session restarted with eight minutes to go, but it wasn't until the last minute that the action really kicked off. It started with van Gisbergen pulling out a 1m20.246s with 30 seconds to go fastest, before Whincup, looking to topple his teammate, went into the wall at Turn 8 seconds later.

As a result van Gisbergen was left on top of the standings, just 0.001s clear of McLaughlin, while Whincup was dumped down to ninth.

“It wasn’t nice to come around and see wheels flying everywhere,” said van Gisbergen.

“Jamie is okay, that’s the main thing, and hopefully the car can be fixed for tomorrow. It should be.”

James Courtney ended up third fastest having made big gains after the Le Brocq red flag, with Winterbottom, David Reynolds, and Nick Percat all doing likewise.

Will Davison was one of the surprises of the session in seventh, ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Whincup, and Rick Kelly.

Andre Heimgartner was the unlucky man on the bubble and will start 11th, one spot ahead of Mostert, who failed to improve after having that mid-session effort ruined by the red flag.

Other big names to miss out on a Shootout lap were DJR Team Penske driver Fabian Coulthard, and Triple Eight's Craig Lowndes.

Despite having declared that the car wouldn't be ready for qualifying, Cam Waters did make a surprise appearance in a hastily-repaired Monster Ford.

The Tickford driver made it out on-track with eight minutes to go, qualifying 19th off the back of his massive shunt at Turn 8 in practice earlier today.

