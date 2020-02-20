Supercars
Supercars / Adelaide / Practice report

Adelaide 500: Reynolds tops shortened first practice

shares
comments
Adelaide 500: Reynolds tops shortened first practice
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 6:31 AM

David Reynolds topped an opening practice session for the 2020 Supercars season that was shortened by a red flag.

The Erebus driver sat top of the times for the majority of what was meant to be a 45-minute session, going quickest inside the first 10 minutes with a 1m20.686s.

That time may not have survived the inevitable happy hour in the final two minutes, however a late red flag cut proceedings short.

The issue was an awkward clash between Lee Holdsworth and Garry Jacobson at Turn 3, the former on a flyer when he came across the latter on the racing line.

 

Race control opted not to restart the session, leaving Reynolds fastest.

"My car was pretty good straight out of the gate," said Reynolds.

"At the test day on Tuesday I was like 16th or something, and that was my genuine pace. I was looking to make all these excuses but I was genuinely slow.

"Then, different track, different day and my car was amazing, straight out of the gate. I had a ball.

"It's difficult though, like it's not easy to drive, I'm battling everywhere, heaps of oversteer, but it's a lot of fun."

Shane van Gisbergen finished up second, just 0.009s off Reynolds' pace, despite a mid-session trip up the Turn 4 escape road.

Testing pacesetter Will Davison was third quickest, followed by Walkinshaw newbie Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Penske pair Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard.

Read Also:

Hometown hero Nick Percat was eighth as Jamie Whincup and Anton De Pasquale rounded out the Top 10.

Rick Kelly led the way for Kelly Racing in its first session as a Ford team, the former series champ 11th quickest. It was hardly a straightforward hit-out, though, with a leaking fuel filler restricting early running followed by a decent whack of the wall at Turn 8.

It was an eventful session for James Courtney in the brand new Team Sydney entry.

It started with a weird run-in with Todd Hazelwood on an out-lap, the BJR driver seemingly not realising Courtney was trying to pass him which led to light contact.

Courtney then survived a near-miss with the wall at Turn 8, before calling it quits with 20 minutes to go thanks to a bent lower control arm.

He finished up 22nd fastest, one spot behind teammate Chris Pither.

Next article
The 2020 Supercars champion will be...

Previous article

The 2020 Supercars champion will be...

Next article

Jacobson accepts blame for Holdsworth clash

Jacobson accepts blame for Holdsworth clash
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 2 Starts in
19 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
