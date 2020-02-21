Supercars
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying 1 in
15 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
41 days
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
62 days
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
83 days
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
104 days
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
125 days
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
146 days
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
188 days
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
209 days
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
229 days
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
251 days
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
272 days
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
286 days
See full:
Supercars / Practice report

Adelaide 500: Mostert finishes Friday fastest

Adelaide 500: Mostert finishes Friday fastest
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 8:36 AM

Chaz Mostert has topped a Supercars session for the first time as a Holden driver, Walkinshaw Andretti United's new signing fastest in final Friday practice.

Reigning champion Scott McLaughlin set the pace throughout the majority of the half-hour hit-out, the Penske Ford driver charging to the top early with a 1m19.746s.

He then lowered that benchmark at the mid-way point to a 1m19.524s.

However McLaughlin was undone by some last-second heroics from Mostert, WAU's star signing rocketing to the top with a 1m19.241s inside the final minute.

Read Also:

"The saddest thing is that it's practice, not qualifying, we'd be happier if it was qualifying," said Mostert.

"The car felt good, and it still feels so far behind the eight-ball. [We're] still trying to learn the car, it's a fair bit different.

"It felt pretty hooked up and there wasn't much more left in it out there. It's pretty loose with the new changes, but a lot of fun to drive.

"It's just awesome to finish practice on the high, sleep well tonight, come back and try to be up the pointy end again tomorrow."

McLaughlin's time was still good enough for second, followed by fellow Mustang driver Will Davison.

Mark Winterbottom was an impressive fourth in the Team 18 Holden, while the Erebus entries of Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds were split by Jamie Whincup.

Cam Waters was eighth quickest, Shane van Gisbergen ninth and Nick Percat the last of the drivers that will go straight into Q2 on Sunday with 10th.

 

