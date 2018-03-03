Adelaide 500: McLaughlin leads pre-Shootout practice

Scott McLaughlin led the final practice session ahead of the all-important Top 10 Shootout for the first leg of the Adelaide 500.

The DJR Team Penske driver was quick throughout the 20-minute hit-out, sharing time at the top with the likes Jamie Whincup and David Reynolds.

But in the end a 1m19.811s – the first sub-1m20s lap of the weekend – was enough to leave McLaughlin on top.

“The car feels a lot more comfortable underneath me,” he said.

“We tried a few things before qualifying yesterday but we weren’t game enough to try them for qualifying, we just wanted to get into the Shootout and give it a tune-up overnight; she’s a jet.”

Tickford driver Mark Winterbottom and 23Red's Will Davison both made late gains to make it a Ford 1-2-3, with Shane van Gisbergen the leading Red Bull Holden in fourth.

Reynolds dropped back to fifth amid the late improvements, while Jamie Whincup was sixth fastest in the repaired Red Bull Commodore.

Brad Jones Racing pair Tim Slade and Nick Percat were next in line, with Craig Lowndes and Rick Kelly rounding out the Top 10.