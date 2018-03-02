Global
Supercars Adelaide Practice report

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin fastest in second practice

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
02/03/2018 02:37

Scott McLaughlin will head into the first qualifying session of the new Supercars season as the pace-setter after topping Practice 2 on the streets of Adelaide.

It was Shane van Gisbergen that spent the majority of the session on top of the times, setting the early benchmark inside the first 10 minutes with a 1m20.386s.

That time proved unbeatable right up until the green tyre runs inside the final five minutes, and even then the only man that could best van Gisbergen's effort was McLaughlin, who grabbed top spot at the flag with a 1m20.356s despite complaining of a lack of grip.

"It's tough work out there," said McLaughlin.

"As the heat's come up on the track it's quite loose. Through Turn 8 it is sketchy.

"It's different; we're just trying to work through that. I'm surprised to be where we were."

Like in the first session van Gisbergen looked to be on for a late improvement of his own, going fastest in the first sector on his final run and setting a personal best in the second sector. However once again he tailed off in the third sector, his early lap ultimately the one that earned him P2.

Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Tim Slade were third and fourth respectively, both drivers storming to the top with a two-lap stint inside the final 10 minutes.

Chaz Mostert was best of the Tickford Fords in fifth, ahead of Erebus star David Reynolds and fellow Tickford driver Mark Winterbottom.

Fabian Coulthard made his first appearance in the Top 10 with the eighth-quickest time, followed by Garth Tander and Will Davison.

Cam Waters became the first driver to be caught out by the infamous Turn 8 for the weekend, his session coming to an end on the 21-minute mark after he hit the wall on both sides of the track.

It all started with running wide on the way in to the sixth-gear corner, which led to brushing the outside wall and then tearing the right-hand front wheel out with more contact on the inside.

If the car can't be fixed before this afternoon's qualifying session he'll be off the back row for tomorrow's opening race.

"It’s obviously pretty gutting to find the fence at Turn 8 in practice and give the guys a heap of work," he said.

"I didn’t really do much different going in, it just got a bit loose on the entry and it’s just gone in the marbles and stuck me in the fence.

"The hit wasn’t actually that hard but it broke the steering and then I was a passenger. It was the second hit that did all the damage.

"I’m so gutted for everyone. The car was feeling pretty good. Hopefully we’ll get it fixed for qualifying."

Tim Blanchard also ran into trouble during the session, losing his right rear wheel with 15 minutes to go.

ClaDriverCarTimeGapInterval
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.3567    
2 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.3896 0.0329 0.0329
3 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.4600 0.1033 0.0704
4 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.4992 0.1425 0.0392
5 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.5456 0.1889 0.0464
6 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.6922 0.3355 0.1466
7 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.7029 0.3462 0.0107
8 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.7219 0.3652 0.0190
9 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.7314 0.3747 0.0095
10 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.7321 0.3754 0.0007
11 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'20.9819 0.6252 0.2498
12 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'21.0196 0.6629 0.0377
13 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'21.0225 0.6658 0.0029
14 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.0533 0.6966 0.0308
15 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.0553 0.6986 0.0020
16 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.1977 0.8410 0.1424
17 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.2014 0.8447 0.0037
18 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.3057 0.9490 0.1043
19 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.3414 0.9847 0.0357
20 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.3843 1.0276 0.0429
21 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.4138 1.0571 0.0295
22 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.6874 1.3307 0.2736
23 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.7840 1.4273 0.0966
24 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'21.8042 1.4475 0.0202
25 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'21.8483 1.4916 0.0441
26 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'22.2389 1.8822 0.3906
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Track Adelaide Street Circuit
Article type Practice report
