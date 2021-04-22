Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

By:

The infrastructure used to run the Adelaide 500 is being sold off by the South Australian government according to local reports.

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

The long-running Supercars event was sensationally axed by the SA government last year, falling crowds and cutbacks due to the pandemic blamed for the controversial decision.

Reports in local Adelaide media are now claiming the government is looking to quickly off-load the infrastructure formerly used to build the famous parklands circuits, including barriers, grandstands and overpasses.

That could even include the temporary three-story pit and hospitality building.

There are reportedly 16 containers full of gear up for the grabs, with the government looking to employ an auction company to sell it off sooner rather than later.

According to the Adelaide Advertiser, some of the assets, including an overpass and concrete barriers, will be given to The Bend Motorsport Park, now the sole host of Supercars in South Australia.

An SA Tourism spokesperson told the Advertiser: “There is a significant amount of items in storage and it is the financially responsible decision to divest equipment that is not required. The plan is to dispose of the assets as soon as an auction house is engaged."

SA opposition leader Peter Malinauskas has slammed the move, accusing the government of a quick fire sale to thwart his promise to restore the race if he wins the state election next March.

"The rushed sell-off of the Adelaide 500 infrastructure by [SA premier] Steven Marshall is a blatant attempt to sabotage the people of South Australia from having their say on the future of the iconic race," he wrote on Twitter.

The axing of the Adelaide 500 last October came as a shock for Supercars. The series had been about to unveil the event as its 2021 season finale, which led to a late scramble that saw the Gold Coast take over as the final round.

The Adelaide 500, a successor to Adelaide's stint as the Australian Grand Prix host, was a consistent figure on the Supercars schedule from 1999 to 2020.

shares
comments
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Previous article

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

17h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Aston Martin entitled to query F1 2021 aero cuts

12h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

6h
4
Formula 1

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

6h
5
Formula 1

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

1d
Latest news
Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
SUPC

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

1h
Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
SUPC

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

5h
Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
SUPC

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

19h
Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot
SUPC

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot

23h
Ingall to make Bathurst 1000 return with Triple Eight
SUPC

Ingall to make Bathurst 1000 return with Triple Eight

Apr 21, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot
Supercars / Breaking news

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

Wolff: Aston Martin entitled to query F1 2021 aero cuts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Aston Martin entitled to query F1 2021 aero cuts

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

Verstappen surprised how good wet start was at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen surprised how good wet start was at Imola

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Latest news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days
SUPC Supercars / News

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown extended to three days

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.