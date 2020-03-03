Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project

shares
comments
Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 12:46 AM

Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton has labelled the Team Sydney project a "national embarrassment" in a scathing Instagram post levelled at Supercars.

Adderton, famously outspoken, took to Instagram to respond to news that the Jonathon Webb-run Sydney squad will continue to run two cars following its shock split with James Courtney.

Boost Mobile, which had joined the Team Sydney effort on the eve of the Adelaide 500 in a last-minute deal brokered by Courtney, announced immediately that it would follow its driver out the door.

According to Adderton, a hastily-expanded Tekno Autosports team isn't the right fit for the big push into the vacant Sydney market that was envisaged by the New South Wales government, Supercars and the Australian Racing Drivers' Club.

"I am writing this not as founder of Boost, but as a guy who grew up in Sydney," he wrote.

"Honestly when is [Supercars] going to stop this charade. This team is ill-prepared, underfunded, and, frankly Team Sydney is a national embarrassment to the sport.

"As someone who grew up in western Sydney, only a few [kilometres] from Sydney Motorsport Park, this is so sad to see.

"It also has me now questioning if they allow this to continue, [Supercars senior] management along with [New South Wales and [Sydney Motorsport Park], if they don't step in and give it to a team that will commit to guaranteed funding. A senior team who has the management and staff to support it, and cars that are not made from the spare parts division of [Triple Eight].

"Nothing against Tekno, for sure they tried. But it's time to move on... as a Sydney motorsport fan this is killing me."

Team Sydney's driver line-up for next week's Albert Park round is yet to be fully confirmed, although Chris Pither did ease some of the uncertainty by confirming he'll continue with the team.

Webb, an accomplished driver with Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour titles to his name, does have the option of stepping in if required.

 
Next article
Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit

Previous article

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Chris Pither
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

2
Formula 1

Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

3h
4
Supercars

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project

19m
5
Supercars

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project
VASC

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit
VASC

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit

Courtney explains Team Sydney split
VASC

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
Misc

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

Courtney splits with Team Sydney
VASC

Courtney splits with Team Sydney

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.