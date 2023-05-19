Subscribe
2023 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars crosses the Bass Straight this weekend to visit the unique Symmons Plains circuit for the Tasmania Supersprint.

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

The circuit, located on the outskirts of Launceston in island's north, will host three sprint races.

This is the first two-day meeting of the season with support categories on track from Friday onwards, but Supercars only on Saturday and Sunday.

The compact schedule includes two half-hour practice sessions, a three-part qualifying and a race on Saturday.

The action then concludes with two qualifying sessions and two more races on Sunday.

Each of the three heats will feature a single mandatory stop to change at least two soft compound Dunlop tyres.

While Symmons Plains is traditionally a happy hunting ground for Triple Eight, the introduction of the Gen3 rules means the powerhouse squad may not have things its own way.

In fact it heads to Symmons Plains still behind Gen3 upstart Erebus Motorsport in the teams' standings, while Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki leads the way in the drivers' standings.

When is the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

The two-day format means Supercars isn't on track for the first time until Saturday morning.

That will be the first of two practice sessions at 9am AEST. A second practice will then follow at 10:55am AEST followed by the three-part qualifying for the first race at 12:55pm AEST.

The first race then starts at 3:50pm AEST.

The grids for Sunday's two races will then be set by back-to-back qualifying sessions at 9:50am AEST and 10:15am AEST.

The races then start at 1:05am AEST and 3:50pm AEST.

Saturday May 20

  • 9:00-9:30 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 10:55-11:25 Supercars – Practice 2
  • 12:55-13:10 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
  • 13:15-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
  • 13:35-13:45 Supercars – Qualifying Part 3
  • 15:50 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday May 21

  • 9:50-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 13:05 Supercars – Race 2
  • 15:50 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Primary Supercars broadcaster Fox Sports will be the sole carrier of live coverage of the Tasmania SuperSprint.

On Saturday the coverage kicks off at 8:25am AEST while on Sunday it kicks off at 8:35am AEST.

Can I stream the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

The Tasmania SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained

