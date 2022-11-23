Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023 Next / Supercars announces 12-round 2023 calendar
Supercars News

2023 Supercars schedule sparks controversy

The unveiling of the 2023 Supercars calendar has sparked controversy, with Motorsport Australia left blindsided by a date clash.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023 Supercars schedule sparks controversy
Listen to this article

As expected the Supercars calendar announcement confirms the return of Sandown as a 500-kilometre, two-driver endurance race.

Less expected, however, was the date, with Supercars announcing the revived Sandown 500 will take place on September 15-17.

That's the same date a unified Australian Racing Group/Motorsport Australia already announced for a SpeedSeries round at Sandown next year.

FULL DETAILS OF THE 2023 SUPERCARS CALENDAR HERE

As it turns out Supercars was able to negotiate with circuit operator the Melbourne Racing Club to effectively reclaim that September date for the 500.

However that came as a surprise to Motorsport Australia, the governing body having made the SpeedSeries booking on behalf of itself and ARG.

As of earlier this morning, Motorsport Australia was still adamant it held the booking and had issued a statement to Motorsport.com expressing surprise over the clash.

However Motorsport Australia has since been informed by the MRC that Supercars has the priority over the booking.

“Motorsport Australia was told, as late as Thursday afternoon, that we still held the booking for Sandown on 15-17 September," said a Motorsport Australia spokesperson.

“Today we have now discovered the circuit has clearly been double booked, which is certainly frustrating given we announced our calendar and locked in this date some time ago.

“In the interests of everyone involved, we have agreed to move the SpeedSeries booking to a new date to be confirmed.”

At the crux of the matter is that Supercars was forced to abandon plans to have at least one round outside of Australia next season.

New Zealand, a traditional venue for the series, was the obvious choice with Supercars working hard to find a replacement for the soon-to-be-closed Pukekohe Park.

Had issues such as local government funding and logistics been sorted in time, Hampton Downs would likely have hosted Supercars on that middle weekend in September, with the Sandown 500 taking place in August.

Motorsport.com understands there were talks about joining the Singapore Grand Prix support bill on that September date but that too was unfeasible for next year.

Once it became clear the last two rounds before the Bathurst 1000 would be domestic – Sandown and The Bend – the preferred outcome for Supercars was for Sandown to be the immediate precursor to Bathurst, using that September date.

It then approached the MRC and was given the date, although that wasn't communicated to Motorsport Australia until earlier today.

Adding to the confusion is that ARG effectively has representation on the Supercars Board through ARG executive chairman John McMellan – and the calendar was signed off by the Supercars Board.

As a result of the Sandown saga, ARG/Motorsport Australia will need to make changes to its calendar.

That could be resolved, however, with the fact a standalone event will be needed anyway for the first of two TCR World Tour events in Australia at the back end of next year.

A yet-to-be-announced Australian circuit will host the TCR World Tour shortly before the 2023 Bathurst International.

shares
comments
Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023
Previous article

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023
Next article

Supercars announces 12-round 2023 calendar

Supercars announces 12-round 2023 calendar
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Details of TCR World Tour's Australian swing emerge
TCR

Details of TCR World Tour's Australian swing emerge

Supercars wants New Zealand return in 2024
Supercars

Supercars wants New Zealand return in 2024

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

WRT scores 1-2 win in wild Indy eX Prix
Esports Esports

WRT scores 1-2 win in wild Indy eX Prix

Esports Team WRT locked out the Final in a wild Indy eX Prix presented by ACER VERO R8G promoting Acer Earthion at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which provided close and action-packed oval racing.

2023 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2023 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

All Formula 1 drivers choose a permanent race number with which they use throughout their F1 career and only the reigning world champion is allowed to change numbers. But which drivers use what number and what is the story behind their choice?

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races

This year's white-hot Formula 1 development battle cooled off several races ago, with teams switching their main focus to 2023 cars, which meant they focused on the finer details at the track in the closing weekends of the season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.