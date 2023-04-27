Subscribe
Previous / 2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars / Wanneroo Preview

2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars heads west this weekend for the annual trip across the Nullarbor for the Perth SuperSprint.

2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The short-distance swing for the series continues with three sprint races on the famous Wanneroo layout.

The soft compound Dunlop tyre will be in action across the weekend with each racing featuring a mandatory stop for at least two tyres and no fuel.

The weekend features a unique format with a single 90-minute practice session on Friday, rather than multiple half-hour sessions.

The three-part, knock-out qualifying system will also be used for the first time in the Gen3 era.

Hometown hero Brodie Kostecki leads the points heading to Perth, with the form still tricky to read given the lack of running with the new cars.

When is the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

Track action kicks off with that single, 90-minute practice session starting at 2:25pm AWST on Friday.

The next time the cars hit the track is for qualifying on Saturday morning, with the three-part system to determine the grid for Saturday's opener. The first of those three segments starts at 11:10am AWST.

The first 42-lap race of the weekend then starts at 3:45pm AWST.

The grids for Sunday's two races will then be set by back-to-back qualifying sessions at 9:15am AWST and 9:40am AWST.

The races then start at 11:45am AWST and 3:45pm AWST.

Friday April 28

  • 14:25-15:55 Supercars – Practice

Saturday April 29

  • 11:10-11:25 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
  • 11:30-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
  • 11:50-12:05 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
  • 15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday April 30

  • 9:15-9:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 9:40-9:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 11:45-12:43 Supercars – Race 2
  • 15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Primary Supercars broadcaster Fox Sports will be the sole carrier of live coverage of the Perth SuperSprint.

On Friday the coverage starts at 10:30am AWST and continues until after practice.

On Saturday the coverage kicks off at 8:50am AWST, with an even earlier start of 7:55am ASWT on Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

The Perth SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments

2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint session times and preview

Latest news

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028 WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

SGT Super GT

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe