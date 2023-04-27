Subscribe
Supercars / Wanneroo Preview

2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint session times and preview

The 2023 Supercars season continues this weekend with the third outing of the Gen3 era in Western Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Wanneroo circuit, north of state capital Perth, will host three sprint races split across Saturday and Sunday.

Track action will kick off on Friday with a unique practice format. Instead of multiple short sessions there will be a single 90-minute practice for the 25 main game cars.

The next time Supercars will hit the track will be the first use of the three-part, knock-out qualifying system for the Gen3 cars.

That will determine the grid for the first 42-lap sprint race.

For Sunday's two races the grids will be determined by regular back-to-back, 15-minute qualifying sessions.

All three races will feature a single mandatory stop for a minimum two tyres, with the soft compound Dunlop control tyre in action across the weekend. Each driver will have five sets to use from the beginning of Saturday qualifying onwards.

There have been some changes to the Gen3 cars since they last raced at Albert Park, with the additional gusseting added to the chassis to improve repairability.

There has also been a Centre of Gravity tweak made to the Camaros, which have been forced to redistribute just under five kilograms of weight to above the fuel cell.

Brodie Kostecki will head to his home town of Perth as the series leader following a breakout Albert Park where he won his first two Supercars races.

Chaz Mostert is 32 points in arrears while Shane van Gisbergen, who dropped a lot of points after being stripped of his Race 1 win in Newcastle for a technical infringement, has worked his way up to third, 86 points behind Kostecki.

There are still plenty of question marks over form, heading west, given there's been so little running with the Gen3 hardware.

2023 Supercars Perth SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +8)

Friday April 28

8:40-9:00 WA Historic Touring Cars – Practice
9:10-9:50 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 1
10:00-10:20 V8 SuperUtes – Practice
10:35-11:15 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
11:30-11:50 WA Historic Touring Cars – Qualifying
12:00-12:40 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 2
12:50-13:10 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
13:25-14:05 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
14:25-15:55 Supercars – Practice
16:10-16:25 WA Historic Touring Cars – Race 1

Saturday April 29

8:50-9:00 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 1
9:05-9:15 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 2
9:25-9:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
9:55-10:10 WA Historic Touring Cars – Race 2
10:25-10:35 Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)
10:45-10:55 Super2 – Qualifying (Race 2)
11:10-11:25 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
11:30-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
11:50-12:05 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
12:25-13:25 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1
13:35-14:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
14:15-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 1
17:05-17:20 WA Historic Touring Cars – Race 3

Sunday April 30

7:55-8:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
8:30-8:40 Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)
8:50-9:00 Super2 – Qualifying (Race 2)
9:15-9:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
9:40-9:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
10:15-11:15 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 2
11:45-12:43 Supercars – Race 2
13:10-13:30 WA Historic Touring Cars – Race 4
13:40-14:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4
14:15-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
15:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

