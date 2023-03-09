2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

The port city in New South Wales will host the category for the first time since 2019, the past three events having been thwarted by the pandemic.

The brutal street circuit has been bumped from the season finale slot to the season opener, where it will serve as a huge test for the brand new Gen3 cars.

It's been a rushed build up for the field of new Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros with pre-season testing restricted to three days per car last week.

That included an all-in test day at Sydney Motorsport Park where the Camaros dominated amid questions over parity from Ford.

Further aerodynamic testing has seen last-minute tweaks to the Camaro bodywork that are hoped to provide a level playing field.

There is little in the way of a form guide heading to Newcastle thanks to the new rules.

Shane van Gisbergen and Triple Eight will head there as the closest thing to favourites based on the Kiwi's remarkable form over the past two seasons.

When is the Supercars Newcastle 500?

Track action in Newcastle kicks off with the first of three 45-minute practice sessions on Friday at 11:15am AEDT, followed by sessions at 1:45pm AEDT and 3:50pm AEDT.

For Saturday and Sunday the schedule is identical with a qualifying session to determine grid positions 11-25 at 11:15am AEDT, a Top 10 Shootout to decide the first five rows of the grid at 1:45pm AEDT and a 250-kilometre race at 3:50pm AEDT.

Friday March 10

11:15-12:00 Supercars – Practice 1

13:45-14:30 Supercars – Practice 2

15:50-16:35 Supercars – Practice 3

Saturday March 11

11:15-11:35 Supercars – Qualifying

12:35-13:00 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:20-17:18 Supercars – Race

Sunday March 12

11:15-11:35 Supercars – Qualifying

12:35-13:00 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:20-17:18 Supercars – Race

How can I watch the Supercars Newcastle 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Newcastle 500.

On Friday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 10am AEDT.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 9:15am AEDT while the FTA coverage starts on Seven at 12:30pm AEDT.

It's the same on Sunday with the subscription and FTA coverage kicking off at the same respective times as Saturday.

Can I stream the Supercars Newcastle 500?

The Newcastle 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.