Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos
Supercars / Townsville Preview

2022 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Supercars continues its Northern Swing this weekend with the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2022 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Listen to this article

Longer-format racing returns this weekend for the first time since the Sydney Motorsport Park season-opener back in March.

There will be two 250-kilometre races held on the hybrid street and parklands circuit in Far North Queensland, which means refuelling will be in play for just the second time this season.

Adding to the strategic intrigue is a mix of tyre compounds, with both the hard and super soft compounds available to drivers.

From the start of qualifying onwards each driver will be limited to four sets of the hard compound tyre. There are then two sets of the super soft, one for each race. Using both dry compounds is mandatory in both races.

Like in Darwin the minimum tyre pressure is higher than the traditional 17 psi, but had been brought back from 20 psi to 19 psi for both compounds.

The grids for the two races will be set via two-part qualifying. The first will be a 15-minute, all-in session to determine grid positions 11 onwards.

The 10 fastest from that session will then duke it out for pole in a Top 10 Shootout.

Series leader Shane van Gisbergen will head to Townsville looking to bounce back from a difficult, at least by his standards, Darwin Triple Crown.

The Kiwi didn't win any of the three races in the Top End and finished 21st after clashing with Will Davison in the finale, which saw his series lead cut down to 214 points.

Triple Eight does has exceptional form on the Reid Park circuit, though, which means van Gisbergen will head to FNQ as the outright favourite despite his Darwin wobble.

There has been a change in the field since Darwin too, with Garry Jacobson parting ways with PremiAir Racing just a day after the Hidden Valley event.

His seat has been taken by James Golding, who will make his first start as a main game full-timer since the final round of the 2019 season in Newcastle this weekend.

2022 Supercars Townsville 500 session times

All times local (GMT+10)

Friday July 8

7:25-7:45 Touring Car Masters – Practice
7:55-8:15 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
8:25-9:05 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
9:30-9:55 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
10:10-10:40 Supercars – Practice 1
11:05-11:25 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying
11:35-11:55 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
12:05-12:45 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
13:10-13:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
13:45-14:05 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
14:15-14:35 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race
14:50-15:20 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 9

7:55-8:15 Toyota 86s – Race 1
8:25-8:35 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 1
8:40-8:50 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 2
9:05-9:15 Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)
9:20-9:30 Super2 – Qualifying (Race 1)
9:50-10:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)
10:35-10:55 Touring Car Masters – Race 1
11:20-11:45 Toyota 86s – Race 2
12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 1)
12:45-13:10 Carrera Cup – Race 1
13:25-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
14:45-16:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 10

8:00-8:20 Touring Car Masters – Race 2
8:30-9:10 Carrera Cup – Race 2
9:25-9:35 Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)
9:40-9:50 Super2 – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:10-10:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:40-11:00 Touring Car Masters – Race 3
11:25-11:45 Toyota 86s – Race 3
12:00-12:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 2)
12:45-13:10 Carrera Cup – Race 3
13:25-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
14:45-16:48 Supercars – Race 2

shares
comments
Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos
Previous article

Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos Townsville
Supercars

Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery Townsville
Supercars

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

2022 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery
Supercars Supercars

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery

How Supercars' latest superlicence mess unfolded
Supercars Supercars

How Supercars' latest superlicence mess unfolded

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.