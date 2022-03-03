Tickets Subscribe
Supercars Preview

2022 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

A new Supercars season roars into life this weekend with a pair of 300-kilometre races at Sydney Motorsport Park.

2022 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Listen to this article

The Eastern Creek circuit has become a familiar sight to Supercars crews recently, after hosting four consecutive rounds late last year to help finish a COVID-impacted season.

It's somewhat unexpected slot at the top of the 2022 season comes after the Newcastle 500 was postponed due to ongoing COVID concerns on Australia's east coast.

The seldom-used Super600 format will be in play for the Sydney SuperNight, with the points to be split across a pair of 300-kilometre heats.

Each will feature three compulsory stops for fuel and tyres, with both the soft and new super soft compound in play.

If the races are dry, both compounds have to be used in each race. However the current forecast for the Eastern Creek area suggests dry running will be few and far between.

The Sydney SuperNight will be held over three days, starting with practice on Friday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will then feature a qualifying session, a Top 10 Shootout and a race.

The likes of Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing), Shane van Gisbergen (Triple Eight Race Engineering) and Erebus Motorsport pair Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki will head into the weekend as favourites based on the form from the Sydney swing last year.

However Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat and Tickford Racing's Cam Waters are also likely to be in the hunt.

When is the Sydney SuperNight

Supercars hits the track for its first official session of the 2022 season at 1:05pm AEDT, which is the first of two 50-minute practice sessions.

Qualifying will then kick off at 2:45pm AEDT Saturday to determine positions 11-25 on the grid. The first five rows will then be decided with a Top 10 Shootout at 4:30pm AEDT.

The first race then starts under lights at 7:10pm AEDT.

The running is earlier in the day on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 10:50am AEDT. The Top 10 Shootout is then 12:05pm AEDT and the race 2:30pm AEDT.

Friday March 4

  • 15:15-15:55 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 18:10-18:50 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday March 5

  • 14:45-15:00 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 16:30-17:10 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 19:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday March 6

  • 10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 12:05-12:45 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 14:30 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Sydney SuperNight?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7, 7mate

Fox Sports will be the sole live broadcaster on Friday, its coverage starting at 1:00pm AEDT and continuing until 7pm AEDT.

Fox Sports will then continue its wall-to-wall live coverage on Saturday from 12:15pm AEDT until after the race at 9:45pm AEDT.

7mate will carry the free-to-air live coverage on Saturday from 4:30pm AEDT to 9:30pm AEDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage will run from 8am AEDT to 6pm AEDT, while the main Seven channel will carry live FTA coverage from 12pm AEDT to 5pm AEDT.

Can I stream the Sydney SuperNight?

The Sydney SuperNight will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The free-to-air coverage can also be watched on 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

