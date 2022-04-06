Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Albert Park Preview

2022 Supercars Melbourne 400 session times and preview

The Albert Park circuit will host the third round of the 2022 Supercars season over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2022 Supercars Melbourne 400 session times and preview
Listen to this article

The four-race format used in past Albert Park events has been retained this year, however it has been tweaked in a bid to create some strategic intrigue.

The biggest change is a move to a mix of tyre compounds, with Dunlop's soft and hard control tyres both in play over the weekend.

The compounds will be split for the four individual qualifying sessions. In the two Thursday afternoon session, which will determine the grids for Races 1 and 2, drivers will use the soft tyres.

Then on Saturday morning in the two sessions to determine the grids for Races 3 and 4 the hard compound is mandatory.

In each of the 20-lap races drivers have to use both compounds, which means a mandatory stop for four tyres.

This will be the first time Supercars has raced at Albert Park since 2019, after the 2020 event was cancelled on the Friday and the 2021 Australian Grand Prix didn't go ahead at all due to COVID-19.

It will also be the first time the category has raced on the new Albert Park layout, which debuts this weekend.

The new fast, flowing back section of the circuit could provide quite a challenge for drivers as the corners may not be easy flat.

The new layout could also shake up the form guide, with Albert Park traditionally working well for the likes of Dick Johnson Racing and Tickford.

Triple Eight did top the two qualifying sessions held in 2020 before the event was cancelled, though, which means points leader Shane van Gisbergen is likely to be a contender this weekend.

Chaz Mostert has gone well at Albert Park in the past too and will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing round in Tasmania late last month.

2022 Supercars Melbourne 400 session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Thursday April 7

10:30-10:55 S5000 – Practice 1
11:05-11:35 Supercars – Practice 1
11:45-12:05 Carrera Cup – Practice
12:30-13:00 Supercars – Practice 2
13:10-13:35 S5000 – Practice 2
14:20-14:40 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
15:00-15:10 Supercars – Qualifying 1
15:20-15:30 Supercars – Qualifying 2
16:40-17:05 S5000 – Qualifying

Friday April 8

9:40-9:50 Supercars – Qualifying 3
10:00-10:10 Supercars – Qualifying 4
10:20-10:40 S5000 – Race 1
11:00-11:35 Carrera Cup – Race 1
13:00-14:00 Formula 1 – Practice 1
14:20-15:05 Supercars – Race 1
16:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Practice 2
17:15-17:55 Carrera Cup – Race 2

Saturday April 9

10:25-11:10 Supercars – Race 2
12:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Race 3
13:00-14:00 Formula 1 – Practice 3
14:20-15:05 Supercars – Race 3
16:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Qualifying
17:15-17:35 S5000 – Race 2

Sunday April 10

10:25-10:45 S5000 – Race 3
11:05-11:35 Carrera Cup – Race 4
12:00-12:45 Supercars – Race 4
15:00-17:00 Formula 1 – Race

