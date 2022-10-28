Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars to take action on fan abuse Next / DJR locks in partners for Gen3 debut
Supercars / Surfers Paradise Preview

2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars returns to the streets of Surfers Paradise for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Listen to this article

Following a two-year break due to the pandemic, the V8-powered touring cars will once again brush up against the Gold Coast walls and take flight over the spectacular beach chicane.

The event will take place across 500 kilometres split into two 250-kilometre heats. While that is less distance than the pre-pandemic 600-kilometre format, it is now a single-driver event, which means it will be more challenging than ever for the drivers.

There is three days of track action with practice kicking off on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will then each feature a qualifying session, a Top 10 Shootout and a 250-kilometre race.

Shane van Gisbergen is poised to seal the 2022 Supercars crown this weekend, the Kiwi holding a 567-point lead over Cam Waters.

If that lead is over 450 points come Saturday evening, van Gisbergen will win a second consecutive title and third in total.

He has already won a record 19 races this season, including the recent Bathurst 1000 alongside Garth Tander.

When is the Gold Coast 500?

The first of two Supercars practice sessions kicks off at 12:35pm AEST on Friday followed by a second session at 3:15pm AEST.

Grid positions 11-25 will then be determined by a 20-minute qualifying session a 11:25am AEST before the first five rows will be settled by a Top 10 Shootout at 1:05pm AEST.

The first 250-kilometre race will then start at 3:45pm AEST.

On Sunday qualifying is at 9:55am AEST, the Top 10 Shootout at 11:35am AEST and the race at 2:15pm AEST.

Friday October 28

  • 12:35-13:05 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 15:15-15:45 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 29

  • 11:25-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 13:05-13:30 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 15:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 30

  • 9:55-10:15 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 11:35-12:00 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 14:15-16:18 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Gold Coast 500?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, 7mate, Channel 7

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will share live TV coverage of the 2022 Gold Coast 500.

On Friday the coverage will be limited to Fox Sports with the broadcast kicking off at 11:30am AEST.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 9:15am AEST while the FTA coverage starts on 7mate at 1pm AEST.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8am AEST while the FTA coverage switches to the main Seven channel, starting at 11:30am AEST.

Can I stream the Gold Coast 500?

The Gold Coast 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also be available on free streaming service 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments
Supercars to take action on fan abuse
Previous article

Supercars to take action on fan abuse

Next article

DJR locks in partners for Gen3 debut

DJR locks in partners for Gen3 debut

Latest news

FIA set to reduce the use of black-and-orange flag warnings after 2022 controversies
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to reduce the use of black-and-orange flag warnings after 2022 controversies

FIA officials are likely to reduce the use of the black-and-orange flag warning following controversy over its use in several incidents during Formula 1’s 2022 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

F1 results: George Russell fastest in Mexican GP practice for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: George Russell fastest in Mexican GP practice for Mercedes

Mercedes’ George Russell was fastest during Mexican Grand Prix practice in Mexico City on Friday, the 20th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Mexican GP: Russell tops second F1 practice, Leclerc shunts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mexican GP: Russell tops second F1 practice, Leclerc shunts

Mercedes’ George Russell was fastest during the second Mexican Grand Prix practice session in Mexico City on Friday, as Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari during the Pirelli 2023 tyre test.

Brandon Jones snags pole for Martinsville Xfinity playoff race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones snags pole for Martinsville Xfinity playoff race

Brandon Jones needs a win Saturday at Martinsville to have a chance to compete for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series title and he’s off to a good start.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.