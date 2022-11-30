2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview

Listen to this article

The streets of the South Aussie capital will host the final round of the 2022 Supercars season as part what truly is a remarkable comeback.

The event was killed off by the previous state government in 2020, its return then becoming an election promise from opposition leader Peter Malinauskas.

When Malinauskas swept into power earlier this year the Adelaide 500 was swiftly restored and added to the 2022 schedule as the finale.

Since then the re-established South Australian Motorsport Board has been working full tilt to reclaim infrastructure sold off by the previous government and complete much-needed resurfacing works.

Given many of the roads have been resurfaced its tipped that lap records could tumble across the weekend.

The 2022 Adelaide 500 will be held over four days, with practice kicking off on Thursday afternoon.

It then continues with more practice and a qualifying session for Race 1 on Friday, before a third practice session on Saturday.

Pole for the opening leg will then be determined by a Top 10 Shootout on Saturday before the first gruelling 250 kilometre race.

On Sunday there will be qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and a second 250-kilometre race.

Each leg of the 500 will feature two mandatory stops, while each driver will have six sets of the hard compound Dunlop tyre at their disposal for all competitive sessions (qualifying, shootouts and races).

While the Supercars title has already been decided in Shane van Gisbergen's favour, there will be plenty on the line this weekend.

This event will mark both the farewell of the Car of the Future platform and the famous Holden brand.

Triple Eight and Walkinshaw Andretti United have already unveiled tribute liveries for Holden, with both teams eyeing an emotional final Holden win.

That's a party the leading Ford teams would love to spoil, though, with the likes of Cam Waters, Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale expected to be in the hunt.

Outside of Supercars there is plenty of silverware up for grabs, with Super2, GT World Challenge Australia and the S5000 Tasman Series all staging their final rounds.

Declan Fraser leads Super2 heading to Adelaide while Yasser Shahin has enlisted factory Audi driver Chris Mies to help seal the Aussie GT title.

As for the Tasman Series Nathan Herne is the man to beat after clean-sweeping the Gold Coast event last month.

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times

All times local (GMT+10:30)

Thursday December 1

8:35-8:55 Touring Car Masters –Practice

9:10-9:35 GT World Challenge – Practice 1

10:10-10:35 S5000 – Practice 1

10:50-11:30 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

11:45-12:05 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

12:15-12:35 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

13:20-13:45 GT World Challenge – Practice 2

14:00-14:25 S5000 – Practice 2

15:00-15:40 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

15:55-16:25 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday December 2

8:50-9:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

9:20-9:40 GT World Challenge – Qualifying 1

09:50-10:10 GT World Challenge – Qualifying 2

10:25-10:45 S5000 – Qualifying

11:25-11:45 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

11:55-12:15 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

12:30-12:40 Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)

12:50-13:00 Super2 – Qualifying (Race 1)

13:15-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2

14:05-14:45 GT World Challenge – Race 1

14:55-15:15 S5000 – Race 1

15:30-15:50 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

16:05-16:25 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2

16:40-16:50 Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)

17:00-17:10 Super2 – Qualifying (Race 2)

17:35-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday December 3

9:05-9:25 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

9:35-10:15 GT World Challenge – Race 2

11:00-11:30 Supercars – Practice 3

12:00-12:20 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:20-13:40 S5000 – Race 2

13:55-14:25 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

15:15-17:13 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday December 4

8:40-9:20 GT World Challenge – Race 3

10:10-10:35 S5000 – Race 3

10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying

11:30-11:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:50-13:10 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

13:25-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

14:45-16:43 Supercars – Race 2