Supercars / Townsville II Preview

2021 Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars rounds out its Townsville double-header this weekend with a sprint round at the Reid Park circuit.

2021 Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

After a rare reappearance of refuelling at last weekend's Townsville 500, it's back to short single-stop races for the Townsville SuperSprint.

The event will be determined over three 110-kilometre heats, one on Saturday and two on Sunday. Each race will feature a mandatory stop for at least two soft compound Dunlop tyres.

The grid for Saturday's opener will be determined by a three-part qualifying culminating with a Top 10 Shootout.

Read Also:

For Sunday's races there are seperate 10-minute, all-in qualifying sessions.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend as the raging hot favourite, having beaten teammate Jamie Whincup to both wins last weekend.

The two Triple Eight drivers were in a league of their own, with gaps of more than 20 seconds over the rest of the field in both races.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend holding a healthy 245-point series lead over Whincup.

When is the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

The Townsville SuperSprint is a two-day meeting, starting with a single 45-minute practice session on Saturday morning.

Qualifying kicks off at 1:45pm AEST on Saturday with the single-lap dash to determine the first five rows following at 2:05pm AEST.

The first 39-lap race then kicks off at 4:45pm AEST.

On Sunday the first of the two qualifying sessions start at 10:25am AEST and the two races start at 12:45pm AEST and 15:40 AEST.

Saturday July 17

  • 11:35-12:20 Supercars – Practice
  • 13:45-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying Part 1
  • 14:00-14:10 Supercars – Qualifying Part 2
  • 14:20-14:45 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 16:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 18

  • 10:25-10:35 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 10:45-10:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 12:45-13:48 Supercars – Race 2
  • 15:40-16:43 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of the Townsville SuperSprint. On Saturday the coverage starts at 10:30am AEST and on Sunday at 09:30am AEST.

Can I stream the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

The Supercars Townsville 500 can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

