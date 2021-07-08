Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
Supercars / Townsville News

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

By:

The 2021 Supercars season continues this weekend with the first leg of the far north Queensland double-header, the NTI Townsville 500.

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

It's been a rollercoaster build-up to the 500, going back to last month when Queensland had its border closed to Melbourne due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

That left the Melbourne teams at risk of not being able to make the trek north.

The tables turned quickly, though, Queensland opening its borders to Melbourne right as it was hit with an outbreak of its own.

That included Townsville, which was plunged into a snap three-day lockdown that threatened to de-rail the entire event.

While the lockdown ended as planned, there was a nervous wait on the reverse border after Victoria closed up to Townsville.

It was only last Sunday that Victoria dropped the 14-day quarantine requirement for new arrivals from Townsville, paving the way for the Townsville 500 to go ahead this weekend as planned.

Refuelling returns for the first time since the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 as the drivers face two 250-kilometre heats.

Each of those heats will include two mandatory stops with the soft tyre in play across the weekend.

The grids for each of those races will be determined by a 15-minute all-in qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

Shane van Gisbergen continues to lead the series, his advantage over teammate Jamie Whincup now 221 points.

Chaz Mostert and Will Davison are next in line, their respective deficits 230 and 274 points.

There is a maximum of 300 points on offer across the weekend.

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Friday July 9

08:50-09:10 Toyota 86 – Practice 1
09:20-09:45 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
09:55-10:35 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
10:50-11:30 Supercars – Practice 1
11:50-12:10 Toyota 86 – Practice 2
12:25-12:45 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 1
13:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
13:35-14:15 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
14:30-14:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying
15:05-15:45 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 10

08:50-09:05 Toyota 86 – Qualifying
09:20-09:40 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1
09:55-10:20 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
10:35-10:45 Super3 – Qualifying
10:50-11:00 Super2 – Qualifying
11:15-11:30 Supercars – Qualifying
11:55-12:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2
12:30-12:50 Toyota 86 – Race 1
13:05-13:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
13:45-14:10 Carrera Cup – Race 1
14:25-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
15:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 11

08:05-08:30 Toyota 86 – Race 2
08:40-09:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2
09:30-09:40 Super3 – Qualifying
09:45-09:55 Super2 – Qualifying
10:10-10:25 Supercars – Qualifying
10:50-11:10 Toyota 86 – Race 3
11:25-11:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3
12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
12:45-13:10 Carrera Cup – Race 3
13:25-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
14:45-16:48 Supercars – Race 2

shares
comments
Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Previous article

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

14 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

10 h
3
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

7 d
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

13 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria

10 h
Latest news
2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

4m
Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
SUPC

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

5 h
Super2 staying on for second Townsville event
SUPC

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

6 h
Townsville double-header finally confirmed
SUPC

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

11 h
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Jul 6, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming 02:09
Supercars
Jul 6, 2021

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming

Supercars: Green light for first Townsville event 00:34
Supercars
Jul 2, 2021

Supercars: Green light for first Townsville event

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal 00:28
Supercars
Jun 30, 2021

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms 00:31
Supercars
Jun 29, 2021

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint 00:28
Supercars
Jun 23, 2021

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
Supercars

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event Townsville
Supercars

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79

Ocon wants to change ‘maximum’ number of Alpine F1 parts for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon wants to change ‘maximum’ number of Alpine F1 parts for British GP

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
Supercars Supercars

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
Supercars Supercars

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event
Supercars Supercars

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

Townsville double-header finally confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.