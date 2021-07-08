2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

It's been a rollercoaster build-up to the 500, going back to last month when Queensland had its border closed to Melbourne due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

That left the Melbourne teams at risk of not being able to make the trek north.

The tables turned quickly, though, Queensland opening its borders to Melbourne right as it was hit with an outbreak of its own.

That included Townsville, which was plunged into a snap three-day lockdown that threatened to de-rail the entire event.

While the lockdown ended as planned, there was a nervous wait on the reverse border after Victoria closed up to Townsville.

It was only last Sunday that Victoria dropped the 14-day quarantine requirement for new arrivals from Townsville, paving the way for the Townsville 500 to go ahead this weekend as planned.

Refuelling returns for the first time since the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 as the drivers face two 250-kilometre heats.

Each of those heats will include two mandatory stops with the soft tyre in play across the weekend.

The grids for each of those races will be determined by a 15-minute all-in qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

Shane van Gisbergen continues to lead the series, his advantage over teammate Jamie Whincup now 221 points.

Chaz Mostert and Will Davison are next in line, their respective deficits 230 and 274 points.

There is a maximum of 300 points on offer across the weekend.

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times

All times local (GMT +10)

Friday July 9

08:50-09:10 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

09:20-09:45 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

09:55-10:35 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

10:50-11:30 Supercars – Practice 1

11:50-12:10 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

12:25-12:45 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice 1

13:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

13:35-14:15 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

14:30-14:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying

15:05-15:45 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 10

08:50-09:05 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

09:20-09:40 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1

09:55-10:20 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

10:35-10:45 Super3 – Qualifying

10:50-11:00 Super2 – Qualifying

11:15-11:30 Supercars – Qualifying

11:55-12:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2

12:30-12:50 Toyota 86 – Race 1

13:05-13:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:45-14:10 Carrera Cup – Race 1

14:25-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

15:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 11

08:05-08:30 Toyota 86 – Race 2

08:40-09:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2

09:30-09:40 Super3 – Qualifying

09:45-09:55 Super2 – Qualifying

10:10-10:25 Supercars – Qualifying

10:50-11:10 Toyota 86 – Race 3

11:25-11:50 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:45-13:10 Carrera Cup – Race 3

13:25-13:55 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

14:45-16:48 Supercars – Race 2