2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

After two weekends of a mix of night and day races, the circuit's lighting system will be given a spell this time around, with all three 32-lap heats taking place during the day.

There is a tweak to the tyre rules as well, with a move back to the single-compound format used for the opening SMP weekend a fortnight ago.

That means drivers will have just five sets of the soft compound Dunlops at their disposal from the beginning of Saturday's first qualifying session onwards.

Three-part qualifying will be used for Saturday's race before two 10-minute sessions set the grid for Sunday's two heats.

Anton De Pasquale will head into the weekend as favourite based on his recent SMP pace, although Triple Eight scored two wins last weekend, and Erebus has been impressive in recent weeks as well.

Van Gisbergen leads the series by 337 points with 315 on offer for the weekend.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

Track action kicks off with two 30-minute practice sessions on Saturday, one at 10:35am AEDT and one at 12:05pm AEDT.

A three-part qualifying session starting at 2:00pm AEDT will then determine the grid for the opening 32-lap race (scheduled for 4:45pm AEDT).

On Sunday the grids will be set by back-to-back, all-in sessions starting at 11:20am AEDT.

The two races will then take place at 1:35pm AEDT and 4:45pm AEDT.

Saturday November 13

10:50-11:20 Supercars – Practice 1

12:20-12:50 Supercars – Practice 2

14:10-14:50 Supercars – Qualifying

16:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 14

11:45-11:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

12:05-12:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

13:50-14:53 Supercars – Race 2

16:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of the Sydney SuperSprint, starting at 9:45am AEDT on Saturday and 10:30am Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

The Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.