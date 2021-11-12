2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

The third consecutive event at the Eastern Creek circuit will see an all-day time format used for the first time in the four-round swing.

Like the previous two rounds, the Sydney SuperSprint will feature three 32-lap heats, each with a single compulsory stop.

However the lights will get a rest this time around, with all sessions taking place in the day time hours.

After the mixed tyre compound rules last weekend it's back to a single control Dunlop compound this weekend.

Teams will have five sets of the soft compound Dunlop at their disposal from the beginning of Saturday's first qualifying session onwards.

Each race will feature a single mandatory stop where drivers will have to change at least two tyres.

The grid for Saturday's opener will be set by a three-part, knock-out qualifying session. On Sunday, two 10-minute, all-in sessions will determine the grids for the two races.

Anton De Pasquale will start the weekend as favourite based on his impressive outright speed across the two SMP weekends so far.

The Dick Johnson Racing driver has taken three wins and four poles so far – and could have more had it not been for issues such as a bad start to Race 2 on the first weekend, and a transaxle issue in qualifying last Saturday.

Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup were winners last weekend too, while Erebus has been the surprise package of the Sydney swing so far, Will Brown taking a career-first pole last weekend.

Van Gisbergen will take a 337-point series lead into the weekend, with a total of 315 on offer for the three races.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Saturday November 13

10:10-10:30 NSW Improved Production – Practice

10:50-11:20 Supercars – Practice 1

11:35-12:05 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

12:20-12:50 Supercars – Practice 2

13:05-13:25 NSW Improved Production – Qualifying

13:35-13:55 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:10-14:50 Supercars – Qualifying

15:10-15:30 NSW Improved Production – Race 1

15:40-16:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

16:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 14

11:05-11:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

11:45-11:55 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

12:05-12:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:30-12:50 NSW Improved Production – Race 2

13:00-13:20 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

13:50-14:53 Supercars – Race 2

15:10-15:30 NSW Improved Production – Race 3

15:40-16:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

16:45-17:48 Supercars – Race 3