2021 Supercars Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

Three of those will run under the Sydney SuperNight banner as Supercars looks to make use of SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system.

The first of those SuperNights will kick off the quadruple-header this weekend.

Official track action, the first since the season was ground to a halt by COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne back in July, will start with practice on Friday.

The points will then be split across three 125-kilometre heats, the first of which will take place under lights on Saturday night. The grid for that race will be set by two-part qualifying, a regular 15-minute session followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

Sunday's two sprint races will take place during the day, those grids set by back-to-back, 10-minute regular qualifying sessions.

Drivers will be limited on tyres for competitive sessions, with just five sets of the Dunlop soft compound control rubber at their disposal from the start of Saturday's first qualifying session.

Each race will feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

SMP is known for its high degradation, similar limits on tyres last year throwing up some less-than-usual results such as two wins for Nick Percat and a maiden win for Jack Le Brocq.

The field will have its work cut out running down Shane van Gisbergen this year, though, the Kiwi having enjoyed a stunning run of form before the series went into hiatus.

He heads to Sydney sporting an impressive 276-point lead over Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup, while Tickford's Cam Waters is more than a full round adrift with a 412-point deficit.

There is a maximum of 315 points on offer this weekend.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday October 29

13:30-13:50 NSW Supersports – Practice 1

14:05-14:25 NSW Sports Sedans – Practice 1

14:35-14:55 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 1

15:05-15:25 Toyota 86s – Practice 1

15:50-16:20 Supercars – Practice 1

16:35-16:55 NSW Supersports – Practice 2

17:10-17:30 NSW Sports Sedans – Practice 2

17:40-18:00 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 2

18:10-18:30 NSW Supersports – Qualifying

18:40-19:00 Toyota 86s – Practice 2

19:30-20:00 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 30

13:00-13:20 NSW Supersports – Race 1

13:30-15:50 NSW Sports Sedans – Qualifying

14:00-14:20 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:30-14:50 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

15:00-15:20 NSW Supersports – Race 2

15:35-15:50 Supercars – Qualifying

16:05-16:25 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 1

16:40-17:20 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

17:35-17:55 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

18:05-18:25 Toyota 86s – Race 1

19:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 31

09:50-10:10 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 2

10:30-10:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

10:50-11:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

11:15-11:35 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

11:50-12:15 Toyota 86s – Race 2

12:45 Supercars – Race 2

13:55-14:15 NSW Supersports – Race 3

14:25-14:45 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 3

14:55-15:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

15:25-15:45 Toyota 86s – Race 3

16:25 Supercars – Race 22