2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

The version shown to teams, believed to be the final draft, has the season kicking off with what will be known as the Bathurst 500 at Mount Panorama on February 26-28.

An appearance at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on the already-confirmed March 18-21 weekend will follow, while Tasmania – which on one draft was facing a move to the back end of the schedule – has retained its early slot with an April 10-11 date.

As announced The Bend will be held on May 8-9, followed by more two-day hit-outs at Winton (29-30) and Hidden Valley (June 19-20).

Townsville will be run over three days between July 9-11, as will the Sydney SuperNight, which will kick start the second half of the season after a winter break on August 20-22.

Wanneroo Raceway will hold a second-consecutive night round on September 11-12, followed by the Bathurst 1000, the only enduro on the schedule, on October 7-11.

That will be followed with the trip to New Zealand on November 6-7, although there is no specific circuit locked in, the calendar just naming it the Auckland SuperSprint.

The season will then conclude with the Gold Coast on December 3-5.