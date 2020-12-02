Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

shares
comments
2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent
By:

Confirmation of the 2021 Supercars calendar could happen as early as today, with teams having now been shown the schedule.

The version shown to teams, believed to be the final draft, has the season kicking off with what will be known as the Bathurst 500 at Mount Panorama on February 26-28.

An appearance at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on the already-confirmed March 18-21 weekend will follow, while Tasmania – which on one draft was facing a move to the back end of the schedule – has retained its early slot with an April 10-11 date.

As announced The Bend will be held on May 8-9, followed by more two-day hit-outs at Winton (29-30) and Hidden Valley (June 19-20).

Townsville will be run over three days between July 9-11, as will the Sydney SuperNight, which will kick start the second half of the season after a winter break on August 20-22.

Wanneroo Raceway will hold a second-consecutive night round on September 11-12, followed by the Bathurst 1000, the only enduro on the schedule, on October 7-11.

That will be followed with the trip to New Zealand on November 6-7, although there is no specific circuit locked in, the calendar just naming it the Auckland SuperSprint.

The season will then conclude with the Gold Coast on December 3-5.

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future

Previous article

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future

Next article

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations
General General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime
WEC WEC / Commentary

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

Todt made sure Grosjean spoke to wife in medical centre
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt made sure Grosjean spoke to wife in medical centre

Latest news

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

9h
2
General

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

13h
3
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

1d
4
WEC

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

11h
5
Formula 1

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism

14h

Latest news

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer
Supercars

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent
Supercars

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future
Supercars

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission
Supercars

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
Supercars

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.