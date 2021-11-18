2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

For the fourth and final round of the Sydney swing the teams and drivers will partly move into endurance mode, with a switch from a three-race sprint format to a two-race, two-stop format.

Each race will be held over 250 kilometres and feature two mandatory stops for tyres and fuel.

Drivers will have five sets of hard compound Dunlops from Saturday's first qualifying session onwards, as well as two sets of the super soft tyres – one for each race.

Forecasts of heavy rain, however, could render those tyre rules irrelevant.

Supercars has held one wet race under lights in Sydney in recent weeks and a second is on the cards on Saturday evening.

Sunday's race will be held in the afternoon.

Anton De Pasquale will head into the weekend as the form man, with six poles and five wins in Sydney so far.

Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, can clinch the title if he continues to lead Jamie Whincup by more than 300 at the end of the weekend.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Track action kicks off with two 30-minute practice sessions on Friday, one for co-drivers and a second for main drivers.

There is more practice on Saturday morning at 11:50am AEDT followed by qualifying at 1:40pm AEDT.

The fastest 10 from qualifying will then do battle for pole in the Top 10 Shootout at 4:35pm AEDT.

The first race starts at 7:10pm AEDT.

The format is similar on Sunday, with qualifying at 10:50pm AEDT and the Top 10 Shootout at 12:30pm AEDT.

Sunday's race then kicks off at 3:15pm.

Friday November 19

16:40-17:20 Supercars – Additional Drivers Practice

19:45-20:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Saturday November 20

11:50-12:20 Supercars – Practice 2

13:40-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying

16:35-17:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

19:10-21:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 21

10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying

11:50-12:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:15-17:15 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Fox Sports will have live coverage of all three days of the Sydney SuperSprint, starting at 2:15pm AEDT on Friday, 11:30am AEDT on Saturday and 9:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Channel 7 will also carry live free-to-air coverage on Saturday (starting at 7:00pm AEDT) and Sunday (starting at 12:30pm AEDT).

Can I stream the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

The Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The free-to-air coverage can also be watched on 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.