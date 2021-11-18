Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney IV Preview

2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the penultimate round of the 2021 Supercars season this weekend.

For the fourth and final round of the Sydney swing the teams and drivers will partly move into endurance mode, with a switch from a three-race sprint format to a two-race, two-stop format.

Each race will be held over 250 kilometres and feature two mandatory stops for tyres and fuel.

Drivers will have five sets of hard compound Dunlops from Saturday's first qualifying session onwards, as well as two sets of the super soft tyres – one for each race.

Forecasts of heavy rain, however, could render those tyre rules irrelevant.

Supercars has held one wet race under lights in Sydney in recent weeks and a second is on the cards on Saturday evening.

Sunday's race will be held in the afternoon.

Anton De Pasquale will head into the weekend as the form man, with six poles and five wins in Sydney so far.

Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, can clinch the title if he continues to lead Jamie Whincup by more than 300 at the end of the weekend.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Track action kicks off with two 30-minute practice sessions on Friday, one for co-drivers and a second for main drivers.

There is more practice on Saturday morning at 11:50am AEDT followed by qualifying at 1:40pm AEDT.

The fastest 10 from qualifying will then do battle for pole in the Top 10 Shootout at 4:35pm AEDT.

The first race starts at 7:10pm AEDT.

The format is similar on Sunday, with qualifying at 10:50pm AEDT and the Top 10 Shootout at 12:30pm AEDT.

Sunday's race then kicks off at 3:15pm.

Friday November 19

  • 16:40-17:20 Supercars – Additional Drivers Practice
  • 19:45-20:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Saturday November 20

  • 11:50-12:20 Supercars – Practice 2
  • 13:40-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 16:35-17:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 19:10-21:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 21

  • 10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 11:50-12:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 15:15-17:15 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Fox Sports will have live coverage of all three days of the Sydney SuperSprint, starting at 2:15pm AEDT on Friday, 11:30am AEDT on Saturday and 9:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Channel 7 will also carry live free-to-air coverage on Saturday (starting at 7:00pm AEDT) and Sunday (starting at 12:30pm AEDT).

Can I stream the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

The Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The free-to-air coverage can also be watched on 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
