2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

After three consecutive sprint rounds, refuelling returns to the category this weekend as a warm-up for the season-ending Bathurst 1000.

The points will be shared across two, 250-kilometre races including two mandatory stops each.

Further strategic intrigue comes from the tyre rules, with running mostly restricted to the hard compound Dunlop – apart from a single set of super softs per car that have to be used in each race.

It's only the second time the super soft has ever been used following its debut in Darwin earlier this year.

For SMP the minimum tyre pressure of both the hard and the super soft has been raised to 19 psi in a bid to give degradation a boost.

Forecasts for heavy rain across the weekend could render those tyre rules irrelevant, though, with teams bracing for a wet race under lights tomorrow night.

Anton De Pasquale is the hot favourite based on his SMP form, the Dick Johnson Racing driver with six poles and five wins over the past three weeks.

Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, can seal the 2021 title if leaves SMP with more than 300 points up his sleeve.

He currently holds a 337-point margin over teammate Jamie Whincup.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday November 19

12:55-13:15 Trans Am – Practice 1

13:25-13:45 S5000 – Practice 1

13:55-14:15 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

14:25-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

15:05-15:25 Trans Am – Practice 2

15:35-15:55 S5000 – Practice 2

16:05-16:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

16:40-17:20 Supercars – Additional Drivers Practice

17:35-17:55 Trans Am – Qualifying

18:05-18:25 S5000 – Qualifying

18:40-19:10 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

19:45-20:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Saturday November 20

11:50-12:20 Supercars – Practice 2

12:35-12:55 Trans Am – Race 1

13:10-13:25 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

13:40-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying

14:10-14:35 S5000 – Race 1

14:50-15:15 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)

15:30-15:50 Trans Am – Race 2

16:00-16:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1

16:35-17:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

17:25-17:50 S5000 – Race 2

18:00-18:30 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

19:10-21:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 21

09:30-09:55 Toyota 86 – Race 2

10:10-10:35 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)

10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying

11:20-11:40 Trans Am – Race 3

11:50-12:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:25-13:45 Toyota 86 – Race 3

14:00-14:30 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

15:15-17:15 Supercars – Race 2