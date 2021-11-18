Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Surprise Reynolds return confirmed Next / 2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Sydney IV Preview

2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

Supercars' Sydney swing finally comes to an end this weekend with the fourth of four events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

After three consecutive sprint rounds, refuelling returns to the category this weekend as a warm-up for the season-ending Bathurst 1000.

The points will be shared across two, 250-kilometre races including two mandatory stops each.

Further strategic intrigue comes from the tyre rules, with running mostly restricted to the hard compound Dunlop – apart from a single set of super softs per car that have to be used in each race.

It's only the second time the super soft has ever been used following its debut in Darwin earlier this year.

For SMP the minimum tyre pressure of both the hard and the super soft has been raised to 19 psi in a bid to give degradation a boost.

Forecasts for heavy rain across the weekend could render those tyre rules irrelevant, though, with teams bracing for a wet race under lights tomorrow night.

Anton De Pasquale is the hot favourite based on his SMP form, the Dick Johnson Racing driver with six poles and five wins over the past three weeks.

Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, can seal the 2021 title if leaves SMP with more than 300 points up his sleeve.

He currently holds a 337-point margin over teammate Jamie Whincup.

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday November 19

12:55-13:15 Trans Am – Practice 1
13:25-13:45 S5000 – Practice 1
13:55-14:15 Toyota 86 – Practice 1
14:25-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
15:05-15:25 Trans Am – Practice 2
15:35-15:55 S5000 – Practice 2
16:05-16:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2
16:40-17:20 Supercars – Additional Drivers Practice
17:35-17:55 Trans Am – Qualifying
18:05-18:25 S5000 – Qualifying
18:40-19:10 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
19:45-20:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Saturday November 20

11:50-12:20 Supercars – Practice 2
12:35-12:55 Trans Am – Race 1
13:10-13:25 Toyota 86 – Qualifying
13:40-13:55 Supercars – Qualifying
14:10-14:35 S5000 – Race 1
14:50-15:15 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)
15:30-15:50 Trans Am – Race 2
16:00-16:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1
16:35-17:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
17:25-17:50 S5000 – Race 2
18:00-18:30 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
19:10-21:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 21

09:30-09:55 Toyota 86 – Race 2
10:10-10:35 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:50-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying
11:20-11:40 Trans Am – Race 3
11:50-12:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
13:25-13:45 Toyota 86 – Race 3
14:00-14:30 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
15:15-17:15 Supercars – Race 2

shares
comments
Surprise Reynolds return confirmed
Previous article

Surprise Reynolds return confirmed

Next article

2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Load comments

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops night practice
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops night practice

COVID-19 scare for Kelly Grove Racing
Supercars Supercars

COVID-19 scare for Kelly Grove Racing

Sydney Supercars: Payne tops co-driver practice
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Payne tops co-driver practice

Whincup "naive" in van Gisbergen battle
Supercars Supercars

Whincup "naive" in van Gisbergen battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.