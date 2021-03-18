Supercars
Supercars / Sandown / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sandown will host the second round of the 2021 Supercars season this weekend.

The SuperSprint format will be used for the first time this season, the round to be decided over three 36-lap heats. Those races were set to be run over 38 laps, however Supercars opted to shorten the distance to rule out any fuel range concerns.

A tweaked version of the three-part qualifying format, modelled on the Formula 1 system, will also make its debut at Sandown on Saturday. Individual 10-minute sessions will first determine the bottom third of the grid, then the middle, and then the final 10 grid spots.

On Sunday there will be two traditional 10-minute, all-in qualifying sessions, each determine the grid for one of the two races.

Another initiative that will be seen for the first time is the fastest lap bonus, with five additional points on offer for each of the three races.

That bumps to total haul on offer up to 315 points for the weekend.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend with a 33-point lead over Chaz Mostert, although he'll be racing under an injury cloud after a recent mountain bike crash left him with a broken collarbone.

When is the Supercars Sandown SuperSprint?

The Sandown SuperSprint is the first two-day meeting of the season, with track action kicking off with two half-hour practice sessions, the first of which starts at 9:20am AEDT.

Qualifying then starts at 1:45pm AEDT before the first of the three heat races at 4:45pm AEDT.

It's then a rapid-fire format for Sunday, with the two back-to-back qualifying sessions starting at 10:30am AEDT. There are then races at 1:30pm AEDT and 4:45pm AEDT.

Saturday March 20

  • 9:20-9:50 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 11:30-12:00 Supercars – Practice 2
  • 13:45-14:25 Supercars – Qualifying
  • 16:45-15:45 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday March 21

  • 10:30-10:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 10:50-11:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 13:30-14:25 Supercars – Race 2
  • 16:30-17:30 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Sandown SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of the Sandown SuperSprint starting at 9:00am AEDT.

Can I stream the Supercars Sandown SuperSprint?

The Supercars Sandown SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

