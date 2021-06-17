Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Hidden Valley Preview

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The 2021 Supercars season continues this weekend with the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley.

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Top End circuit will be the scene for three 38-lap sprint races to determine the Triple Crown, each requiring mandatory stop for tyres.

Those tyres will be an all-new compound too, Supercars debuting its control Dunlop super soft rubber.

The tyremaker is predicting the lap time gain will be around three quarters of a second, while lasting around 60-kilometres – just over half of the race distance.

Saturday will see the three-part qualifying system in action, with two knock-out sessions followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

For Sunday's two races the grids will be determined by a pair of regular all-in, 1o-minute sessions.

There are two wildcards in the field as well, Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing) and Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United) joining the 24 regulars.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend holding a healthy 190-point series lead over teammate Jamie Whincup.

When is the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

The Darwin Triple Crown is just the second three-day Supercars weekend of the season, starting with a pair of 40-minute practice sessions on Friday.

On Saturday the first part of qualifying starts at 11:35am ACST before the first of the three races at 3:25pm ACST.

It's straight into qualifying on Sunday with back-to-back sessions starting at 09:15am ACST followed by races at 11:55am ACST and 3:25pm ACST.

Friday June 18

  • 11:25-12:05 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 13:20-14:00 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday June 19

  • 11:35-11:45 Supercars – Qualifying 1
  • 11:50-12:00 Supercars – Qualifying 2
  • 12:10-12:40 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 15:25-16:23 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday June 20

  • 09:15-09:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 09:30-09:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 11:55-12:53 Supercars – Race 2
  • 15:25-16:23 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Fox Sports will have live coverage of all three days of the Darwin Triple Crown. On Friday the coverage starts at 9:45am ACST, on Saturday at 08:45am ACST and on Sunday at 8:40am ACST.

Saturday's action will also be live on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 7, with coverage starting at 11:30am.

Can I stream the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

The Supercars Darwin Triple Crown can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

There will also be live coverage of Saturday and Sunday's action through 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
