2021 Armor All Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

As the Aussie series scrambles to complete a COVID-interrupted 2021 campaign, the Eastern Creek circuit will once again host a mix of night and day races.

There will be three heats in total across the two-day meeting, the first and third making use of the venue's multi-million dollar lighting system.

The tyre rules are somewhat different this weekend, with crews having five sets of soft compound Dunlops and three sets of hard compound Dunlops at their disposal for the three qualifying sessions and three races.

And in each of the three races, both the soft and the hard have to be used, which will create some strategy intrigue.

Teams have to nominate their starting tyre in writing to Supercars more than half an hour before the start of the race.

Forecasts of wet weather, however, could make the tyre rules irrelevant, while creating the unique spectacle of wet racing under lights.

Anton De Pasquale will head into the weekend as the favourite, having won two of the three races last weekend, while Shane van Gisbergen continues to hold a healthy series lead, his gap now 338 points back to teammate Jamie Whincup.

There will be 315 points on offer this weekend across the three races.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Track action kicks off with two 30-minute practice sessions on Saturday morning, one at 1:55pm AEDT and one at 3:20 AEDT.

A three-part qualifying session starting at 5:10pm AEDT will then determine the grid for the opening 32-lap race (scheduled for 7:45pm AEDT).

On Sunday the grids will be set by back-to-back, all-in sessions starting at 2:30pm AEDT.

The two races will then take place at 4:35pm AEDT and 7:30pm AEDT.

Saturday November 6

13:33-14:25 Supercars – Practice 1

15:20-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2

17:10-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying

19:45-20:48 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 7

14:30-14:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

14:50-15:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

16:35-17:38 Supercars – Race 2

19:30-20:33 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports will have live coverage of both days of the Sydney SuperNight, starting at 12:30pm AEDT on Saturday and Sunday.

Can I stream the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

The Supercars Sydney SuperNight can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.