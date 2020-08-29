2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Jamie Whincup kicked off the Townsville Supercars weekend with a lights-to-flag victory in Race 1 on Saturday, as championship leader Scott McLaughlin finished seventh.
Whincup got a clean start from pole position to lead the field into Turn 1 and was then able to carve a three-second lead, enough to prevent Chaz Mostert from undercutting him when the Walkinshaw Andretti driver pitted on Lap 16.
The Triple Eight Holden driver eventually won the race by a comfortable margin of 6.885s, while Mostert slipped behind the Tickford Holden of Cam Waters in the final laps of the race.
McLaughlin recovered from a difficult qualifying session to take seventh at the flag, his charge aided by by a multi-car collision at Turn 2 on the opening lap.
Supercars Townsville Supersprint: Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|6.885
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13.667
|4
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|20.969
|5
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|22.714
|6
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|29.345
|7
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|32.853
|8
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|34.662
|9
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|41.499
|10
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|41.575
|11
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|41.870
|12
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|42.714
|13
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|43.758
|14
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|46.292
|15
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'02.613
|16
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.889
|17
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|1 lap
|18
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1 lap
|19
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|9 laps
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16 laps
|34
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19 laps
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|22 laps
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32 laps
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|38 laps
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Townsville
