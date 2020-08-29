Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Jamie Whincup kicked off the Townsville Supercars weekend with a lights-to-flag victory in Race 1 on Saturday, as championship leader Scott McLaughlin finished seventh.

Whincup got a clean start from pole position to lead the field into Turn 1 and was then able to carve a three-second lead, enough to prevent Chaz Mostert from undercutting him when the Walkinshaw Andretti driver pitted on Lap 16.

The Triple Eight Holden driver eventually won the race by a comfortable margin of 6.885s, while Mostert slipped behind the Tickford Holden of Cam Waters in the final laps of the race.

McLaughlin recovered from a difficult qualifying session to take seventh at the flag, his charge aided by by a multi-car collision at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

Supercars Townsville Supersprint: Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB  
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 6.885
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 13.667
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 20.969
5 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 22.714
6 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 29.345
7 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 32.853
8 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 34.662
9 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 41.499
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 41.575
11 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 41.870
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 42.714
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 43.758
14 35 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 46.292
15 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'02.613
16 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.889
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 1 lap
18 19 Australia Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
19 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 9 laps
  8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 16 laps
  34 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 19 laps
  7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 22 laps
  14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 32 laps
  3 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 38 laps
Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas

Townsville Supercars: Whincup wins despite radio dramas
Series Supercars
Event Townsville

