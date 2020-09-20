2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

After a less than ideal start to the weekend in Race 1, where he finished down in 15th after causing a collision with Tickford's Lee Holdsworth, McLaughlin bounced back strongly on Sunday to finish third and first in the two races.

The DJR Penske driver also benefited from a subdued weekend for chief title rival Jamie Whincup, the Triple Eight Holden driver scoring one podium all weekend and finishing outside the Ttop 10 in the other two races.

Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard bagged one win each during what was the first of the two rounds at Tailem Bend.

The Bend Supersprint - Race 1 results:

The Bend Supersprint - Race 2 results:

The Bend Supersprint - Race 3 results: