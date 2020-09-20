2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Scott McLaughlin strengthened his Supercars championship lead with a strong run of results at The Bend, including a fine victory in Race 3.
After a less than ideal start to the weekend in Race 1, where he finished down in 15th after causing a collision with Tickford's Lee Holdsworth, McLaughlin bounced back strongly on Sunday to finish third and first in the two races.
The DJR Penske driver also benefited from a subdued weekend for chief title rival Jamie Whincup, the Triple Eight Holden driver scoring one podium all weekend and finishing outside the Ttop 10 in the other two races.
Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard bagged one win each during what was the first of the two rounds at Tailem Bend.
The Bend Supersprint - Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.469
|3
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|4.286
|4
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|4.660
|5
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5.163
|6
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|5.829
|7
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|6.184
|8
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7.475
|9
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10.662
|10
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|12.882
|11
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13.188
|12
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13.675
|13
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|16.058
|14
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17.179
|15
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|17.250
|16
|34
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20.095
|17
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.247
|18
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.469
|19
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|22.957
|20
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23.481
|21
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|33.614
|22
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|35.938
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|49.776
|24
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'29.582
The Bend Supersprint - Race 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|1.146
|3
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1.873
|4
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|12.204
|5
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15.863
|6
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|16.029
|7
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16.885
|8
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|17.186
|9
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20.085
|10
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|25.531
|11
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|25.570
|12
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|25.625
|13
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|25.677
|14
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|26.805
|15
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|27.537
|16
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|27.847
|17
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|33.524
|18
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|33.860
|19
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|39.068
|20
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|39.462
|21
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|39.764
|22
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|43.558
|23
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|43.629
|24
|34
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'07.567
The Bend Supersprint - Race 3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1.865
|3
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|5.757
|4
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8.601
|5
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|11.032
|6
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11.371
|7
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|17.680
|8
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|18.226
|9
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18.814
|10
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19.200
|11
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|25.724
|12
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26.558
|13
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26.981
|14
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|27.027
|15
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|29.804
|16
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|34.923
|17
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|35.517
|18
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|37.617
|19
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|38.063
|20
|34
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|51.401
|21
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.721
|22
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1 Lap
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|23 Laps
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23 Laps
