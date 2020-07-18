2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results
shares
comments
Jul 18, 2020, 9:47 AM
Scott McLaughlin claimed victory in the opening race of the Sydney Supersprint, which took place under the lights at the Sydney Motorsportk Park on Saturday night.
The DJR Team Penske driver won by over a second from Tickford rival Lee Holdsworth, with Erebus' Anton de Pasquale preventing an all-Mustang lockout by finishing third.
Triple Eight star Shane van Gisbergen led two-thirds of the race after passing McLaughlin on the opening lap, but his soft/hard tyre strategy could only yield a fourth place result.
Supercars Sydney Supersprint - Saturday night race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1.315
|3
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|4.727
|4
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17.406
|5
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18.278
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|19.128
|7
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|24.504
|8
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26.136
|9
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26.294
|10
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|53.978
|11
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|55.464
|12
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|57.148
|13
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|57.480
|14
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|58.240
|15
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|58.466
|16
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|58.792
|17
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'04.567
|18
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'05.279
|19
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'12.926
|20
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.525
|21
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'19.407
|22
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.285
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.480
|24
|34
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'20.642
|View full results
Next article
Trending Today
Latest news
Load comments
2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results
shares
comments