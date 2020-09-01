2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

The format will be mostly the same for the second blast around the Townsville streets, with three 110-kilometre races, each requiring a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

Saturday's action will feature a three-part qualifying session culminating in a Top 10 Shootout followed by the first of the three races.

On Sunday there will be two rapid-fire 10-minute qualifying sessions, setting the grids for the second and third races.

The same tyre regulations will be in use as well, with teams limited to five new sets of soft-compound Dunlop rubber from the start of Qualifying 1 onwards.

There is a small tweak to the schedule, with Sunday's finale set to finish an hour earlier than it did last weekend.

As for the support categories, the North Queensland Supersprinters return for a second weekend, this time joined by the popular entry-level Hyundai Excel series. A strong field of Excels is expected, with the likes of Super2 stars Will Brown, Brodie Kostecki, Broc Feeney and Angelo Mouzouris among the entries.

This weekend could be pivotal in Townsville specialist Jamie Whincup's title bid. With just four events to go this season, making more in-roads on Scott McLaughlin's 123-point series lead would go a long way to setting up a championship showdown at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Whincup got the better of his rival last weekend, taking dominant wins in Races 1 and 2 as McLaughlin failed to finish on the podium. The Kiwi did hit back in the finale, but Whincup was able to nurse home his depleted tyre bank for a well-crafted third.

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times

Saturday 5th August 2020

Rookie Session: 9:20-9:40 AEST

Practice 1: 10:00-10:30 AEST

Practice 2: 11:20-11:50 AEST

Qualifying 1: 12:45-12:55 AEST

Qualifying 2: 13:00-13:10 AEST

Top 10 Shootout: 13:20-13:45 AEST

Race 1: 15:40-16:48 AEST

Sunday 6th August 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST

Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST

Race 2: 12:05-13:13 AEST

Race 3: 14:40-15:48 AEST

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint entry list