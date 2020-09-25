Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / The Bend II / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

shares
comments
2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
By:

Scott McLaughlin could seal a third straight Supercars title at The Bend this weekend, as Jamie Whincup desperately tries to take the fight to the Bathurst 1000.

Three hundred is the magic number this weekend, that being the points advantage McLaughlin needs to put the championship beyond doubt heading to Mount Panorama.

Whincup, meanwhile, needs to keep McLaughlin to within at least 299 points to ensure there's at least some pressure on the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner heading into the 2020 running of the Great Race.

As it stands McLaughlin leads by 215 points, a solid outing at The Bend last weekend helping him grow the margin from 143.

Crucially he seemed to have a speed advantage over Whincup throughout last weekend, the Triple Eight driver only managing a single podium.

Read Also:

This weekend will present a new challenge, though, with the 'West' layout in use for the first time. The shorter, sharper circuit is tipped to load the tyre less and could potentially shake up the form guide, following higher-than-expected degradation last time out.

The format will be the same for the second leg of The Bend's double-header, with three-part qualifying on Saturday followed by a Top 15 Shootout and the first of three 32-lap, 110-kilometre races featuring a single mandatory tyre stop.

On Sunday there will be back-to-back qualifying sessions and two more races.

Each driver will once again be restricted to five sets of soft compound Dunlop tyres for all competitive sessions.

There will be two support categories in action, a combined sports car field and the Hyundai Excels.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • Rookie Session: 9:30-9:50 AEST (9:00-9:20 local)
  • Practice 1: 10:05-10:35 AEST (9:35-10:05 local)
  • Practice 2: 11:30-12:00 AEST (11:00-10:30 local)
  • Qualifying 1: 13:25-13:35 AEST (12:55-13:05 local)
  • Qualifying 2: 13:45-13:55 AEST (13:15-13:25 local)
  • Top 15 Shootout: 14:05-14:40 AEST (13:35-14:10 local)
  • Race 1: 16:10-17:13 AEST (15:40-16:43 local)

Sunday 27th September 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST (9:10-9:20 local)
  • Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST (9:30-9:40 local)
  • Race 2: 12:20-13:23 AEST (11:50-12:53 local)
  • Race 3: 14:50-15:53 AEST (14:20-15:23 local)

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint entry list

Num Driver Team Car
2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1™ Middy's Racing Holden Commodore ZB
3 Australia Macauley Jones Team Cooldrive Holden Commodore ZB
4 Australia Jack Smith SCT Logistics Racing Holden Commodore ZB
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Tekno Racing Ford Mustang GT
6 Australia Cameron Waters Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang GT
8 Australia Nick Percat Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
9 Australia David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
15 Australia Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB
19 Australia Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
20 Australia Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB
22 New Zealand Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
25 Australia Chaz Mostert Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB
34 Australia Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
35 Australia Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
44 Australia James Courtney Boost Mobile Racing Ford Mustang GT
55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
88 Australia Jamie Whincup Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Previous article

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Next article

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda makes changes to F1 engine after Verstappen problem

Perez not a "no-brainer" for Haas - Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not a "no-brainer" for Haas - Steiner

Latest news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Trending

1
World Superbike

Davies: "I deserve better" than satellite Ducati ride

2
MotoGP

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”

3
Formula 1

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"

4
Formula 1

Verstappen shrugs off suggestion Hamilton should join Red Bull

5
Formula 1

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Latest news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 tickets go on public sale

Supercars announces new Foxtel, Seven TV deal
Supercars

Supercars announces new Foxtel, Seven TV deal

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.