2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

It's been another dramatic build-up to an event for the Aussie series, which needed to broker a deal with Northern Territory health officials after Brisbane, home to the likes of Triple Eight Racing Engineering and star driver Scott McLaughlin, was declared a COVID-19 hot spot.

Successful talks have paved the way for an unprecedented double-header at the Hidden Valley circuit to go ahead, starting with this weekend's Triple Crown.

The polarising mixed compound tyre rules will be retained for the first leg of the Darwin double, however a tweak will mean drivers will be restricted to the hard compound tyre for the three-stage qualifying on Saturday.

Tyre choice will then be open for all three races and Sunday's two qualifying sessions, with just two sets of soft compound Dunlops and three sets of hards available from the end of practice onwards.

The races will be shorter than we've seen since the resumption of the season, too, with each heat just 110 kilometres.

All three will feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres. Having the hard and soft compound on the car at the same time is not allowed.

McLaughlin heads into the round with a healthy 107-point series lead over Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times

Saturday 8th June 2020

10:10-10:30 – Rookie Session

10:50-11:20 – Practice 1

11:50-12:20 – Practice 2

13:05-13:15 – Qualifying 1

13:20-13:30 – Qualifying 2

13:40-14:20 – Top 15 Shootout

15:30-16:17 – Race 1

Sunday 9th August 2020

11:40-11:50 – Qualifying Race 2

11:55-12:05 – Qualifying Race 3

13:20-14:07 – Race 2

15:30-16:17 – Race 3

2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked tyres (either compound), 16 soft compound tyres and 12 hard compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with eight soft tyres and 12 hard tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Darwin Triple Crown entry list