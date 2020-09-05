2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

The DJR Team Penske driver qualified on pole position and led virtually every lap of the race to score his 10th victory of the season.

Tickford's Cameron Waters and Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert occupied the second and third spots on the podium respectively ahead of McLaughlin's chief title rival Jamie Whincup, who took advantage of an undercut to finish fourth.

Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen retired from the race due to a power steering failure.

Supercars Townsville Supersprint - Race 1 results: