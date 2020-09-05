2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
shares
comments
Scott McLaughlin claimed a straightforward victory in the opening Supercars race at Townsville to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings.
The DJR Team Penske driver qualified on pole position and led virtually every lap of the race to score his 10th victory of the season.
Tickford's Cameron Waters and Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert occupied the second and third spots on the podium respectively ahead of McLaughlin's chief title rival Jamie Whincup, who took advantage of an undercut to finish fourth.
Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen retired from the race due to a power steering failure.
Supercars Townsville Supersprint - Race 1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|3.489
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10.815
|4
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16.007
|5
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17.988
|6
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|27.369
|7
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|29.585
|8
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|30.266
|9
|20
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32.538
|10
|44
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|34.984
|11
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|39.589
|12
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|42.910
|13
|19
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|43.866
|14
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|45.084
|15
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|45.467
|16
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|45.762
|17
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|57.276
|18
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|59.150
|19
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'01.725
|20
|34
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.510
|21
|22
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'06.334
|22
|4
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8 Laps
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18 Laps
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23 Laps
|View full results
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Townsville II
Trending Today
Latest news
2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
shares
comments