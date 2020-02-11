Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

shares
comments
Slider
List

Erebus Motorsport livery

Erebus Motorsport livery
1/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport livery

Erebus Motorsport livery
2/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport livery

Erebus Motorsport livery
3/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport livery

Erebus Motorsport livery
4/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport livery

Erebus Motorsport livery
5/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport livery

Erebus Motorsport livery
6/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Erebus Motorsport

David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Erebus Motorsport
7/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Erebus Motorsport

David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Erebus Motorsport
8/8

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

By:
Feb 11, 2020, 6:44 PM

Erebus Motorsport has unveiled an all-new Penrite livery for David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale ahead of the 2020 Supercars season.

For the second year running the Aussie owned and run oil company will back both of the Erebus Holdens, building on a relationship that started on the squad's lead car way back in 2015.

The 2020 version of the Penrite livery has a strong local flavour, with the Aussie flag incorporated between 'liquid' gold and red features that also spill onto the roof, bonnet and front guard.

“This year we wanted do something parochially Aussie and traditional, but with a twist,” Penrite Oil’s General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Toby Dymond said.

“The fans have always been so receptive to our car designs, so we really wanted to change things to surprise them once again, whilst still sticking to our Aussie roots.”

There is an increased level of backing from the Australian Army as well, with signage on the rear wing endplate and on the roof. Specifics of the Army deal are yet to be announced by the squad.

Ryco Filters, meanwhile, will continue on the windscreen banner, that deal having kicked off at Bathurst last year.

All the latest from Supercars launch season:

“This is the team’s sixth season with Penrite and the second year we have had matching liveries, so to see two more major partners take pride of place alongside Penrite on the car shows the support from our sponsors and the loyalty they’ve shown,” said lead driver Reynolds.

“We want to repay them with results in 2020 and we can’t wait to get the season started.”

Reynolds is set to shake down a brand new Commodore chassis at Phillip Island today ahead of next week's pre-season test at The Bend.

De Pasquale will continue with the car he debuted on the Gold Coast last year.

Related video

Next article
Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Previous article

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds , Anton De Pasquale
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Tue 11 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
Practice 2
Tue 11 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
Practice 3
Tue 11 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
Qualifying 1
Tue 11 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Shootout
Tue 11 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Race 1
Tue 11 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Qualifying 2
Tue 11 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Shootout 2
Tue 11 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Race 2
Tue 11 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Extreme" 2020 design aimed at maximum downforce

54m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

1h
3
Formula 1

Watch: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 launch

2h
4
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

1h
5
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery
VASC

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
VASC

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled
VASC

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover
VASC

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020
VASC

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.