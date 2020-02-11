First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

For the second year running the Aussie owned and run oil company will back both of the Erebus Holdens, building on a relationship that started on the squad's lead car way back in 2015.

The 2020 version of the Penrite livery has a strong local flavour, with the Aussie flag incorporated between 'liquid' gold and red features that also spill onto the roof, bonnet and front guard.

“This year we wanted do something parochially Aussie and traditional, but with a twist,” Penrite Oil’s General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Toby Dymond said.

“The fans have always been so receptive to our car designs, so we really wanted to change things to surprise them once again, whilst still sticking to our Aussie roots.”

There is an increased level of backing from the Australian Army as well, with signage on the rear wing endplate and on the roof. Specifics of the Army deal are yet to be announced by the squad.

Ryco Filters, meanwhile, will continue on the windscreen banner, that deal having kicked off at Bathurst last year.

“This is the team’s sixth season with Penrite and the second year we have had matching liveries, so to see two more major partners take pride of place alongside Penrite on the car shows the support from our sponsors and the loyalty they’ve shown,” said lead driver Reynolds.

“We want to repay them with results in 2020 and we can’t wait to get the season started.”

Reynolds is set to shake down a brand new Commodore chassis at Phillip Island today ahead of next week's pre-season test at The Bend.

De Pasquale will continue with the car he debuted on the Gold Coast last year.

