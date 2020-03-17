Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
16 days
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
37 days
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
58 days
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
79 days
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
100 days
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
121 days
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
163 days
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
184 days
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
204 days
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
226 days
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
247 days
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
261 days
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to target June return

shares
comments
Supercars set to target June return
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 9:51 PM

Supercars is set to target a return to racing at Winton in June, Motorsport.com has learned.

The series is yet to formally cancel or postpone any of its upcoming standalone rounds, with scheduled events in Tasmania and New Zealand in April, and Perth in May.

The Tasmania event, a little over a fortnight away, became difficult once bans on mass gatherings over 500 people came into effect in Australia, while the New Zealand event has been complicated by self-isolation requirements on both sides of the Tasman.

Perth was considered the first likely round to be unaffected, however, amid an ever-changing coronavirus crisis, Motorsport.com understands Supercars has shifted its focus to Winton on the first weekend of June.

The others will be postponed, with plans to be run later in the season.

Official confirmation is expected today.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
17:55
11:55
Practice 2
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
19:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
22:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
16:10
10:10
Latest results Standings

