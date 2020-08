2020 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown race results

Having qualified sixth on the grid for Race 1, de Pasquale was able to jump up the order with relative easy on soft tyres, emerging into the lead after the first round of pitstops.

With rival Mark Winterbottom trading his softs for a set of hard tyres during the stops, de Pasquale enjoyed a relatively untroubled run to the flag from there on to record his maiden Supercars win.

After finishing outside the Top 10 in Race 1 due to a penalty, McLaughlin bounced back to win Race 2, taking advantage of a mistake from DJR Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard.

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown - Race 1 Results:

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown - Race 2 Results: